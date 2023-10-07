3,800 farmers to get onion seeds at Naldanga





NATORE, Oct 6: Naldanga Upazila administration in the district has started to give onion seeds among farmers.

The onion seeds are given for fiscal year 2023-2024.



Under this programme, about 3,800 farmers of the upazila will get onion seeds, fertiliser and other essential elements.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the hallroom of the Upazila Office with Md Rafiqul Hassan, assistant commissioner (land), in the chair.



The chief guest M Shafiqul Islam Shimul said, the present government is trying to increase food production in the country. For this, government is doing everything possible, he added.



He further said, the government has been alert about unscrupulous traders who are taking opportunities by increasing prices of different essentials, causing sufferings to consumers.



Related agencies of the government are taking action in this regard, and so, there is no reason of being worries, he maintained.



Among others, Abdus Sukur, Upazila Awami League president, Shirin Akhter, upazila vice-president, Fouzia Ferdous, upazila agriculture officer, and Kishwar Hossain, agriculture extension officer spoke.



