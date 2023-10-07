

BD ban on Hilsa catching benefits Indian fishers



CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Oct 6: Despite uttered hardship, Bangladeshi fishers refrain from fishing in the Bay of Bengal. At that time, Indian fishers get a free sea for netting Hilsa.



According to local fishermen, due to lack of banning coordination with India, the Indian fishers get special opportunity of fishing in the Bay of Bengal; they easily enter Bangladesh sea water territory.

In this backdrop, the fishers demanded imposing Bangladesh ban at the time of Indian ban.



According to the government decision, all types of fishing activities will be banned for a 22-day time ( from Oct 12 to Nov 2).



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of local fishers said, in the beginning of the Hilsa season, they were frustrated over dismal catches of Hilsa. Now their long frustration is fading off, with netting of adequate Hilsa fish. Hilsas are yet to start carrying eggs. That is why local fishers and warehouse owners have asked for deferring the ban time.



In order to increase Hilsa production by ensuring safe breeding, Hilsa-catching ban is usually imposed by the government at different periods of the year. Each year a 65-day (May 9 midnight-July 23) ban is imposed.



Besides, from April to May all types of fishing activities remain restricted in five reserve zones. These included two ones in Bhola, and one each in Chandpur, Barishal and Shariatpur.



In the Patuakhali reserved zone, the ban continues from November to January.



At the same time, an eight-month Jhatka ban takes place from November to June. But such type of ban (61-day) is imposed once in a year by India from April 15 to June 14.



Local fishers complained, when the ban is continuing in Bangladesh, Indian fishers enter Bangladesh water territory and take away fishes in a free move. Due to this unwanted practice, Bangladeshi fishers are getting harmed, and the fish production is hampered.



On condition of anonymity, one fisher said, "Tying stones with bellies, we refrain from fishing during the ban. But our neighbour fishers enter our sea water and make brisk catches of fish."



"It will be good for us, if two countries' ban go at a time," he added.



With the sunrise, Samraj Fishing Ghat (station) at Char Fasson turns busy amid hawks of Hilsa sales.



While speaking about small Hilsa fishes, local fishers said, if the ban is effective at the end of October, these small Hilsas will start carrying eggs. Not only that, now these are very cheaper, they added.



Fisher Md Sahabuddin said, at present, Hilsas are hugely netted, but small in size. The price is not good, he added.



Fishers of a trawler of Daulotkhan became very happy for getting at least 35 maunds of Hilsas recently. Another trawler got 86 maunds, and these were taken to Chandpur and sold at Tk 39 lakh.



In such more or less volume, Hilsas are being netted. It was confirmed by Md Selim, vice-president of Samraj Ghat Warehouse Owners Association. According to him, it will be better if the ban is deferred for few days, allowing small Hilsas to gain egg-laying maturity.



Warehouse owner Md Tofael Ahmed confirmed the huge catching of Hilsas in the sea. The volume is ranging from 35 maunds to 86 ones, he added.



District Fisheries Officer Molla Emdadullah said, yet Hilsas are netted thinly in the Meghna River in the wake of the climate change impact. But Hilsas are available in the sea, he added.



He further said, this season, Hilsa production of 1.92 lakh tonnes have been fixed, and it will be met.



The matter of re-considering the ban-time is under consideration, the official maintained.



