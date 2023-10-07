15 killed, 47 injured in road mishaps







GAZIPUR: A madrasa teacher was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Kapasia-Kishoreganj highway in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The accident took place in Jolpaitola area under Barishab Union of the upazila at around 9:30 am.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kapasia Police Station (PS) HM Lutful Kabir said Nurul was going to his madrasa from the house riding on a motorcycle in the morning.



On the way, when he reached Jolpaitola area, a speedy passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle on the Dhaka-Kapasia-Kishoreganj highway and ran over the teacher, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nurul Amin dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: A van-puller was killed after being hit by a truck in the city on Tuesday.



The accident took place in Kharkhari Moslemer Mor area under Katakhali PS in the city at noon.



The deceased was identified as Tajim Uddin, 55, a resident of Natun Futkipara Mohalla under Shah Makhdum PS in the city.



Quoting locals, Katakhali PS OC Jahangir Alam said said Tajim Uddin was standing in Kharkhari Moslemer Mor area at noon along with his van. At that time, a truck hit him, leaving the van-puller dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BAGERHAT: A young man was killed in a road accident on the Khulna-Mongla highway in Fakirhat Upazila of the district early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Ashique Hawlader, 25, son of Zahid Hawlader of Boiltoli Village in the upazila.



According to the locals, Ashique was heading towards his in-laws house from his workplace on Sunday night riding on a motorcycle. On the way, his bike collided with another one, leaving three people of both motorcycles critically injured.



Fire service personnel rescued them and took to Khulna Medical College Hospital where Ashique succumbed to his injuries at an early hours while undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Katakhali Highway PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the death news.



JHENIDAH: A man was killed and at least five others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a tractor in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Abul Hasem, 35, son of Samsul Islam of Kathalbaganpara Village at Shyamkur Union in the upazila.



Kazirber Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Yaa Nabi Mia said, a passenger-laden bus of 'Sonali Paribahan' was going towards Dhaka in the evening.



On the way, a tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus in Chatkatala area of Maheshpur Upazila in the district.



Abul Hasan, a passenger of the bus, died on the spot and at least five others were seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The injured were rescued and admitted to different hospitals.



Maheshpur PS OC Khandakar Shamim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



THAKURGAON: A minor girl was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The accident took place in Gandagram area of the upazila at about 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Anusree, 4, daughter of Sagar Chandra of Bharania Mandalpara Village of Nekmarad in the upazila.



Police, Fire Service and local sources said, an auto-rickshaw was going towards Bhaular Haat from Nekmarad in the morning with passengers on its board.



On the way, the auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Gandagram area at about 11 am. It left the child dead on the spot and five others seriously injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



The injured were rescued and taken to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex and Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.



Of the injured, three are men while two women. Their identities could not be known immediately.



Ranishankail PS OC Gulfamul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



NARAYANGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Siddhirganj PS area of the district on Friday.



The accident took place in Mijmiji Doyel Chattar area at Siddhirganj at night.



The deceased was identified as Safin Ahmed, 6, son of Shahjalal of Char Bamanchar area of Meghna Upazila in Cumilla District. He along with his family members lived in a rented house in Painadi Natun Mohalla of Siddhirganj.



Siddhirganj PS OC Golam Mostafa said, a cement-laden truck hit the boy in Mijmiji Doyel Chattar area at night, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Law enforcers have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver.



Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



MANIKGANJ: A local NGO worker was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ghior Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The accident took place in Tora area of the upazila at about 6:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Quader Molla, 23, hailed from Shivalaya Upazila in the district. He was a credit officer of Uddipan NGO.



Ghior PS OC Aminur Rahman said, Quader along with a pillion rider was heading towards Aricha riding on a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, an unidentified bus rammed their motorbike, leaving him dead on the spot and the rider critically injured.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Munnu Medical College Hospital where he is now undergoing treatment.

Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: At least 30 passengers were injured as bus turned turtle in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place in Patiya Bypass area of the upazila at about 3:30 pm.



It was learnt, a passenger-laden bus was heading towards Fatikchhari Maijbhandar from Chandanaish. On the way, the bus overturned after losing its control over the steering, which left at least 30 of its passengers injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals including Patiya Upazila Health Complex.



GOPALGANJ: At least two persons including a woman were killed and five others injured after a speedy bus and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



Following the incident, the agitated people of the area chased the bus and set it on fire. During that time, traffic congestion occurred on the both sides of the road. On information police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.



The deceased were identified as Ranu Begum, 60, wife of Akmal Sheikh of Moheshpur Union in Kashiani Upazila, and Hayat Sheikh, 65, son of Abdul Haq of the same union.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhanga Highway PS Md Abu Noman said, a Khulna-bound bus of 'Dola Paribahan' from Dhaka collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw while overtaking another bus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in front of a primary school in Dasherhat area of the upazila, which left a passenger of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and six others injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared another person dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two people were killed and another was injured as covered van hit a passenger bus on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in Dumuria Upazila of the district early Friday.



The accident took place at about 2:30 am at Kathaltola Bazaar in the upazila.



The deceased were identified as the bus driver Bashir Mridha, 56, son of Nesar Mridha, hailed from Amtali area in Barguna, and a passenger Purna Chandra Das, 52, son of late Sattya Ranjan Das, of Deuli Village under Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.



Locals said, a bus of 'Dalphin Paribahan' with passengers on its board was heading towards Satkhira from Barishal. On the way, when the bus reached Kathaltola Bazaar, its staffs found out a problem in the vehicle and started repairing it.



While repairing the vehicle, a speedy covered van hit them from behind, leaving three critically injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bashir Mridha and Purna Chandra Das dead.



Another injured Easin Hossain, 19, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.



Chuknagar Highway PS SI Abdur Rahman said, being informed, police seized the both vehicle involved in the accident and arrested covered van driver Nazrul Islam, 46, and his helper Shanto Hossain, 22.



A case was filed in this regard and legal actions are underway, the SI added.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Natore-Pabna highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman Khan, 65, son of late Rajon Khan, a resident of Bonpara area of the upazila. He was the president of Ward No. 3 Unit of AL under Bonpara Municipality.



Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain said, Siddique was returning home on his motorcycle from the birthday celebration of Prime Minister held on the municipal premises.



On the way, when he reached Bonpara bazaar, a covered van rammed into his motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, he succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.



Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman said, being informed, police seized the covered van involved in the accident and arrested its driver Aftab Uddin, 45.



A case was filed with the PS in this regard and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



MADARIPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in the district on Thursday.



The accident took place in Tantibari area on the Dhaka-Barisal highway.



The deceased was identified as Razzak Molla, 85, son of Kazem Molla, a resident of Bhadrakhola area.



Police and local sources said, a Dhaka-bound bus from Barishal ran over him in Tantibari area at noon while he was crossing the highway, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body. Law enforcers have seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Mustafapur Highway Police Outpost Inspector Mohammad Maruf Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with Madaripur Sadar PS in this regard.



BARISHAL: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday night.



A BNP leader was killed as a mahindra (local vehicle) hit his motorcycle in Dabdabia area of Sadar Upazila at around 8 pm.

Deceased Riajul Islam Sabuj was also the former member of Charkawa UP.



It was known, Sabuj was injured in the accident, and later on, he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor while being taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).



A youth Sajib Baroi, 28, was killed after being hit by a bus in Wazirpur Upazila at about 9:45 pm.

Sajib was the son of Rampal Baroi of Baherghat Village in the upazila.



It was learnt, he was hit by a Barishal-bound bus on MA Jalil Bridge at Ichladi, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.



A total of 15 people including two minor children have been killed and at least 47 others injured in separate road accidents in 13 districts- Gazipur, Rajshahi, Bagerhat, Jhenidah, Thakurgaon, Narayanganj, Manikganj, Chattogram, Gopalganj, Khulna, Natore, Madaripur and Barishal, in recent times.GAZIPUR: A madrasa teacher was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Kapasia-Kishoreganj highway in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The accident took place in Jolpaitola area under Barishab Union of the upazila at around 9:30 am.The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, a teacher of Koncher Char Dakhil Madrasah in Monohardi Upazila of Narsingdi District.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kapasia Police Station (PS) HM Lutful Kabir said Nurul was going to his madrasa from the house riding on a motorcycle in the morning.On the way, when he reached Jolpaitola area, a speedy passenger-laden bus hit the motorcycle on the Dhaka-Kapasia-Kishoreganj highway and ran over the teacher, leaving him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nurul Amin dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: A van-puller was killed after being hit by a truck in the city on Tuesday.The accident took place in Kharkhari Moslemer Mor area under Katakhali PS in the city at noon.The deceased was identified as Tajim Uddin, 55, a resident of Natun Futkipara Mohalla under Shah Makhdum PS in the city.Quoting locals, Katakhali PS OC Jahangir Alam said said Tajim Uddin was standing in Kharkhari Moslemer Mor area at noon along with his van. At that time, a truck hit him, leaving the van-puller dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.BAGERHAT: A young man was killed in a road accident on the Khulna-Mongla highway in Fakirhat Upazila of the district early Monday.The deceased was identified as Ashique Hawlader, 25, son of Zahid Hawlader of Boiltoli Village in the upazila.According to the locals, Ashique was heading towards his in-laws house from his workplace on Sunday night riding on a motorcycle. On the way, his bike collided with another one, leaving three people of both motorcycles critically injured.Fire service personnel rescued them and took to Khulna Medical College Hospital where Ashique succumbed to his injuries at an early hours while undergoing treatment at the hospital.Katakhali Highway PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the death news.JHENIDAH: A man was killed and at least five others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a tractor in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The deceased was identified as Abul Hasem, 35, son of Samsul Islam of Kathalbaganpara Village at Shyamkur Union in the upazila.Kazirber Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Yaa Nabi Mia said, a passenger-laden bus of 'Sonali Paribahan' was going towards Dhaka in the evening.On the way, a tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus in Chatkatala area of Maheshpur Upazila in the district.Abul Hasan, a passenger of the bus, died on the spot and at least five others were seriously injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The injured were rescued and admitted to different hospitals.Maheshpur PS OC Khandakar Shamim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.THAKURGAON: A minor girl was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Ranishankail Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in Gandagram area of the upazila at about 11 am.The deceased was identified as Anusree, 4, daughter of Sagar Chandra of Bharania Mandalpara Village of Nekmarad in the upazila.Police, Fire Service and local sources said, an auto-rickshaw was going towards Bhaular Haat from Nekmarad in the morning with passengers on its board.On the way, the auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Gandagram area at about 11 am. It left the child dead on the spot and five others seriously injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.The injured were rescued and taken to Ranishankail Upazila Health Complex and Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.Of the injured, three are men while two women. Their identities could not be known immediately.Ranishankail PS OC Gulfamul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.NARAYANGANJ: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Siddhirganj PS area of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Mijmiji Doyel Chattar area at Siddhirganj at night.The deceased was identified as Safin Ahmed, 6, son of Shahjalal of Char Bamanchar area of Meghna Upazila in Cumilla District. He along with his family members lived in a rented house in Painadi Natun Mohalla of Siddhirganj.Siddhirganj PS OC Golam Mostafa said, a cement-laden truck hit the boy in Mijmiji Doyel Chattar area at night, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.Law enforcers have seized the killer truck and arrested its driver.Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.MANIKGANJ: A local NGO worker was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ghior Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The accident took place in Tora area of the upazila at about 6:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Quader Molla, 23, hailed from Shivalaya Upazila in the district. He was a credit officer of Uddipan NGO.Ghior PS OC Aminur Rahman said, Quader along with a pillion rider was heading towards Aricha riding on a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, an unidentified bus rammed their motorbike, leaving him dead on the spot and the rider critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Locals rescued the injured and took him to Munnu Medical College Hospital where he is now undergoing treatment.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: At least 30 passengers were injured as bus turned turtle in Patiya Upazila of the district on Friday.The accident took place in Patiya Bypass area of the upazila at about 3:30 pm.It was learnt, a passenger-laden bus was heading towards Fatikchhari Maijbhandar from Chandanaish. On the way, the bus overturned after losing its control over the steering, which left at least 30 of its passengers injured.The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals including Patiya Upazila Health Complex.GOPALGANJ: At least two persons including a woman were killed and five others injured after a speedy bus and an auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.Following the incident, the agitated people of the area chased the bus and set it on fire. During that time, traffic congestion occurred on the both sides of the road. On information police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.The deceased were identified as Ranu Begum, 60, wife of Akmal Sheikh of Moheshpur Union in Kashiani Upazila, and Hayat Sheikh, 65, son of Abdul Haq of the same union.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhanga Highway PS Md Abu Noman said, a Khulna-bound bus of 'Dola Paribahan' from Dhaka collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw while overtaking another bus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in front of a primary school in Dasherhat area of the upazila, which left a passenger of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and six others injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared another person dead.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.Necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two people were killed and another was injured as covered van hit a passenger bus on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in Dumuria Upazila of the district early Friday.The accident took place at about 2:30 am at Kathaltola Bazaar in the upazila.The deceased were identified as the bus driver Bashir Mridha, 56, son of Nesar Mridha, hailed from Amtali area in Barguna, and a passenger Purna Chandra Das, 52, son of late Sattya Ranjan Das, of Deuli Village under Keshabpur Upazila in Jashore.Locals said, a bus of 'Dalphin Paribahan' with passengers on its board was heading towards Satkhira from Barishal. On the way, when the bus reached Kathaltola Bazaar, its staffs found out a problem in the vehicle and started repairing it.While repairing the vehicle, a speedy covered van hit them from behind, leaving three critically injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bashir Mridha and Purna Chandra Das dead.Another injured Easin Hossain, 19, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.Chuknagar Highway PS SI Abdur Rahman said, being informed, police seized the both vehicle involved in the accident and arrested covered van driver Nazrul Islam, 46, and his helper Shanto Hossain, 22.A case was filed in this regard and legal actions are underway, the SI added.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was killed after being hit by a covered van on the Natore-Pabna highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.The deceased was identified as Siddiqur Rahman Khan, 65, son of late Rajon Khan, a resident of Bonpara area of the upazila. He was the president of Ward No. 3 Unit of AL under Bonpara Municipality.Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossain said, Siddique was returning home on his motorcycle from the birthday celebration of Prime Minister held on the municipal premises.On the way, when he reached Bonpara bazaar, a covered van rammed into his motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.Later on, he succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman said, being informed, police seized the covered van involved in the accident and arrested its driver Aftab Uddin, 45.A case was filed with the PS in this regard and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.MADARIPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Tantibari area on the Dhaka-Barisal highway.The deceased was identified as Razzak Molla, 85, son of Kazem Molla, a resident of Bhadrakhola area.Police and local sources said, a Dhaka-bound bus from Barishal ran over him in Tantibari area at noon while he was crossing the highway, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body. Law enforcers have seized the bus but its driver managed to flee the scene.Mustafapur Highway Police Outpost Inspector Mohammad Maruf Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with Madaripur Sadar PS in this regard.BARISHAL: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday night.A BNP leader was killed as a mahindra (local vehicle) hit his motorcycle in Dabdabia area of Sadar Upazila at around 8 pm.Deceased Riajul Islam Sabuj was also the former member of Charkawa UP.It was known, Sabuj was injured in the accident, and later on, he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor while being taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).A youth Sajib Baroi, 28, was killed after being hit by a bus in Wazirpur Upazila at about 9:45 pm.Sajib was the son of Rampal Baroi of Baherghat Village in the upazila.It was learnt, he was hit by a Barishal-bound bus on MA Jalil Bridge at Ichladi, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.