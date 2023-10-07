

National Birth, Death Registration Day observed in districts



This year's theme of the Day is - "Registering births and deaths, ensuring civil rights."



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Panchagarh, Sherpur and Khulna.

PANCHAGARH: The district administration organized different programmes in the town on the occasion of the Day.



A colourful rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC conference room in the town.

Deputy Director (DD) of District Local Government Azad Jahan presided over the meeting.



He said, "The Day is being observed every year with the initiative of Local Government and UNICEF Bangladesh. This Day is to encourage common people to register births and deaths. Because our SDGs have a target of 80% birth and death registration by 2030.



According to Section 8 of the Birth and Death Registration Act, 2004, births are to be registered within 45 days of the birth of a child and deaths are to be registered within 45 days of the death of a person. However, everyone needs to work to make the issue more effective and raise awareness among the common people.



Citizens do not receive national identity cards before the age of 18. Before this, birth certificate is required to avail all state services. Birth registration serves many purposes.



Such as passport issue, marriage registration, in educational institutions, getting employment in government, private or autonomous organizations, driving license issue, getting national identity card, land registration, opening bank account, getting import and export license, getting gas, water, telephone and electricity connection, tax payer identification, obtaining number (TIN), obtaining contractor license, obtaining house design approval, vehicle registration, business authorisation etc.



Births can be registered with the registrar of the person's place of birth or permanent address or any place where he is currently living and death is registered with the registrar of the area in which a person died.



It is the citizen's responsibility to ensure correct spelling and information of names to avoid confusion."



Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, Additional DC Md Riazuddin, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain, Professor (retd.) Hasnur Rashid Babu, Garinabari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Manowar Hossain Dipu, former president of Panchagarh Press Club Safiqul Alam and senior journalist Shahidul Alam Shahid, among others, also spoke there.



Speakers in the meeting highlighted the importance and significance of birth and death registration.



Government officials, freedom fighters, public representatives, village police and media workers were also present in the meeting.



SHERPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district town.



A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Sherpur DC Abdullah Al Khairum was present as the chief guest while Local Government DD Mohammad Tofayel Ahmed presided over the meeting.



Sherpur Municipality Mayor Golam Kibria Liton, Sadar UNO Mehnaz Ferdous, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mobarak Hossain, District Family Planning Department Medical Officer Dr Sohrawardi Babu, Assistant Education Officer Md Harunur Rashid, Sherpur Press Club General Secretary Adil Mahmud Ujjal and UP Chairman Alhaj Haider Ali, among others, also spoke there.



PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.



Paikgachha Upazila administration organized a discussion meeting at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.



Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as the chief guest at the meeting with UNO Muhammad Al Amin in the chair.



Paikgachha Municipality Mayor Selim Jahangir, Panel Mayor Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman Ranju, UP Chairman Sheikh Ziadul Islam and Upazila Education Officer Bidyut Ranjan Saha were present as special guests at the programme.



Upazila Assistant Programmer Mridul Kanti Dash conducted the programme where Councillor Kabita Dash, Family Planning Officer Abdullah Al Mamun, Food Controller Hasibur Rahman, Poverty Alleviation Officer Biplab Kanti Baidya, URC instructor Iman Uddin, Assistant Youth Development Officer GM Bablur Rahman, UP Secretary Abbas Uddin, Sanjeeb Sarkar, Tyebur Rahman, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Anamul Haque, and Panel Chairmen Shankar Biswas and Rashed Biswas, among others, were also present at the programme.



Earlier, colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the thoroughfares of the upazila town.



The National Birth and Death Registration Day was observed on Friday across the country in a befitting manner.This year's theme of the Day is - "Registering births and deaths, ensuring civil rights."To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Panchagarh, Sherpur and Khulna.PANCHAGARH: The district administration organized different programmes in the town on the occasion of the Day.A colourful rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC conference room in the town.Deputy Director (DD) of District Local Government Azad Jahan presided over the meeting.He said, "The Day is being observed every year with the initiative of Local Government and UNICEF Bangladesh. This Day is to encourage common people to register births and deaths. Because our SDGs have a target of 80% birth and death registration by 2030.According to Section 8 of the Birth and Death Registration Act, 2004, births are to be registered within 45 days of the birth of a child and deaths are to be registered within 45 days of the death of a person. However, everyone needs to work to make the issue more effective and raise awareness among the common people.Citizens do not receive national identity cards before the age of 18. Before this, birth certificate is required to avail all state services. Birth registration serves many purposes.Such as passport issue, marriage registration, in educational institutions, getting employment in government, private or autonomous organizations, driving license issue, getting national identity card, land registration, opening bank account, getting import and export license, getting gas, water, telephone and electricity connection, tax payer identification, obtaining number (TIN), obtaining contractor license, obtaining house design approval, vehicle registration, business authorisation etc.Births can be registered with the registrar of the person's place of birth or permanent address or any place where he is currently living and death is registered with the registrar of the area in which a person died.It is the citizen's responsibility to ensure correct spelling and information of names to avoid confusion."Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, Additional DC Md Riazuddin, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain, Professor (retd.) Hasnur Rashid Babu, Garinabari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Manowar Hossain Dipu, former president of Panchagarh Press Club Safiqul Alam and senior journalist Shahidul Alam Shahid, among others, also spoke there.Speakers in the meeting highlighted the importance and significance of birth and death registration.Government officials, freedom fighters, public representatives, village police and media workers were also present in the meeting.SHERPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district town.A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Sherpur DC Abdullah Al Khairum was present as the chief guest while Local Government DD Mohammad Tofayel Ahmed presided over the meeting.Sherpur Municipality Mayor Golam Kibria Liton, Sadar UNO Mehnaz Ferdous, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mobarak Hossain, District Family Planning Department Medical Officer Dr Sohrawardi Babu, Assistant Education Officer Md Harunur Rashid, Sherpur Press Club General Secretary Adil Mahmud Ujjal and UP Chairman Alhaj Haider Ali, among others, also spoke there.PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Paikgachha Upazila of the district.Paikgachha Upazila administration organized a discussion meeting at the Upazila Parishad auditorium in the morning.Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Iqbal Montu was present as the chief guest at the meeting with UNO Muhammad Al Amin in the chair.Paikgachha Municipality Mayor Selim Jahangir, Panel Mayor Sheikh Mahbubur Rahman Ranju, UP Chairman Sheikh Ziadul Islam and Upazila Education Officer Bidyut Ranjan Saha were present as special guests at the programme.Upazila Assistant Programmer Mridul Kanti Dash conducted the programme where Councillor Kabita Dash, Family Planning Officer Abdullah Al Mamun, Food Controller Hasibur Rahman, Poverty Alleviation Officer Biplab Kanti Baidya, URC instructor Iman Uddin, Assistant Youth Development Officer GM Bablur Rahman, UP Secretary Abbas Uddin, Sanjeeb Sarkar, Tyebur Rahman, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Anamul Haque, and Panel Chairmen Shankar Biswas and Rashed Biswas, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the thoroughfares of the upazila town.