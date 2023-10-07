Video
Thousands of people marooned at Dumuria 

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Oct 6: A three-day downpour marooned thousands of people, inundated fish enclosures and submerged vegetable fields in Dumuria Upazila of the district, damaging crores of  Taka.   

There is no system of water extraction, for which water-logging has been created.

Locals said, due to locked sluice gates for a long time including the sluice-gate of Beel Singa Kornia and the filled Shoulmari River, the water-logging has been created.

Sources at the Water Development Board (WDB) informed, research is going on to solve the water-logging issue.

According to field sources, this water-logging is causing immense sufferings to people of Choherah, Shinga, Shoilgatia, Tipna, Baliakhali, Ukhrah, Mechhaghona, Hasanpur Mikshimio, Khornia Ranai, Rangpur, Raghunathpur Krishnanagor, Ramkrishnapur Gozendrapur, Shahapur, and Deduli areas in the upazila.

Gutia Union's Lota, Khamarbari, Arongghata, Pachwim Bilpabla, Bilpabla, Kulti, Pancha, Mirzapur, Khoria and other villages have also been water-logged.

People in these village areas fear that their houses might be inundated fully. At the same time, thousands of acres of cropland might also be submerged. The Aman paddy cultivation is hampered. Labour section people are facing various problems.
 
Due to water-logging, different water-borne diseases also appear. The local economy and the public life have been under threat.

In this critical water-logging situation, locals drew attention of the authorities concerned.

Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Insad Ibne Amin said, this season, production of nine hectares of Aman and vegetable fields have decreased; several hectares of cultivable land turned fallow.

In this regard, Executive Engineer of WDB Division-2 Abdur Rahman Tazkia said, "Work of our emergency project to solve water-logging is going on. The research is also going on about the filled river."

Former fisheries and livestock minister Narayan Chandra Chanda, MP, Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shareef Asif Rahman, Dumuria Upazila Engineer Md Rabiul Islam, Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Abu Bakkar Siddiq, Shovna Union Chairman Suranjit Baidya and many others visited the water-logged areas on Thursday and discussed the ways of solving it.




