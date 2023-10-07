Video
Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

KHARKIV, Oct 6: A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv were extinguishing fires next to charred vehicles, and twisted missile fragments lay in a deep crater in the centre of the city, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Multiple-storey buildings surrounding the debris-strewn blast site were scarred by the impact of two cruise missiles, with dozens of windows blown out. Dazed residents walked beneath the skeletal housing blocks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack had killed a 10-year-old boy and described the strikes as another example of "Russian terror" in a statement offering condolences to the child's family.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said later that municipal workers had retrieved another body.

"Rescue workers found the body of a 68-year-old woman -- the grandmother of the killed 10-year-old boy and his injured 11-month-old brother," he said.

Another 28 people had been wounded, he added.

In an earlier statement, Synegubov described how two Russian missiles had landed in the city. One hit a road in the centre of the city; the other slammed into a three-storey building, causing a fire that sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that lies in a region bordering Russia, has been under persistent Russian shelling since Moscow's forces invaded in February last year.

The strikes there came as Synegubov updated the death toll from Thursday's missile strike on a village in the Kharkiv region that had killed dozens of people less than 24 hours earlier.    �AFP



