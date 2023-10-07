Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India flood toll hits 40 as army plots airlift rescues

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: At least 40 people have died in flash floods inundating India's northeast, officials said Friday, as army teams plotted helicopter rescues for more of the thousands stranded in the deluge.

Violent torrents stuck the remote state of Sikkim on Wednesday after the sudden bursting of a high-altitude glacial lake near India's borders with China and Nepal.

Climate scientists warn that similar disasters will become an increasing danger across the Himalayas as global temperatures rise and ice melts.

Downstream search-and-rescue teams recovered more bodies overnight as the waters cut a swathe through the countryside towards the Bay of Bengal.

V.B. Pathak, the top civil servant in Sikkim state, told AFP that his office had confirmed 19 deaths.

Shama Parveen, a district magistrate in neighbouring West Bengal, said that an additional 21 bodies had been recovered in her state over the past three days.

Roads, bridges and telephone lines have been destroyed across much of the state, complicating evacuations and efforts to communicate with thousands cut off from the rest of the country.

Nearly 8,000 others were taking shelter at makeshift relief camps set up at schools, government offices and guesthouses, according to a state government bulletin.

An Indian army statement said that soldiers on rescue operations had been able to account for nearly 1,500 people visiting from out of state who were still marooned in the worst-hit flood areas.

"There may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists by helicopters" with weather conditions improving on Friday, the statement added.

Army helicopters were also air-dropping supplies to clusters of stranded people, Pathak told reporters.

"We are putting all efforts to provide relief materials to people and in restoring infrastructure," he added.

India's government said it had expedited funding for relief and recovery efforts, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising "all possible support" for those affected.

The water surge came after intense rainfall burst the high-altitude Lhonak Lake, which sits at the base of a glacier in peaks surrounding the world's third-highest mountain, Kangchenjunga.

Water powered downstream, adding to a river already swollen by monsoon rains, damaging a dam and sweeping away houses.

Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) research group.

"The root cause is climate change and this going to increase in the future," ICIMOD climate change specialist Arun Bhakta Shrestha told AFP.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Putin says skipped BRICS summit to avoid ‘political show’
Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake
India flood toll hits 40 as army plots airlift rescues
US rejects report claiming India-Canada row may hit Delhi-Washington ties
At least 14 dead, 102 missing in India glacial lake burst
Typhoon Koinu lashes Taiwan with record winds
Imran approaches IHC seeking suspension of trial court verdict in Toshakhana case
Russian strike kills at least 49 in east Ukraine: Officials


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft