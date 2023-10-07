Spain coach calls up Sancet and Fran Garcia for Euro qualifiers







La Roja face Scotland on October 12 and Norway on October 15 as they bid to secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer.



Garcia was part of the squad which triumphed in the Netherlands this year as Spain won the Nations League but has not yet made his debut, while Sancet is included for the first time.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been sent off twice this season in six La Liga appearances for Athletic, scoring one goal against Alaves.



De la Fuente also selected Barcelona's teenage winger Lamine Yamal again. The 16-year-old became Spain's youngest ever player and goalscorer in September as they thrashed Georgia.



Scotland top Group A with 15 points from five games, including a 2- 0 win over Spain in March, with Spain second on nine points, having played one fewer match. �AFP BARCELONA, OCT 6: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up some fresh faces including Real Madrid defender Fran Garcia and Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.La Roja face Scotland on October 12 and Norway on October 15 as they bid to secure qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer.Garcia was part of the squad which triumphed in the Netherlands this year as Spain won the Nations League but has not yet made his debut, while Sancet is included for the first time.The 23-year-old midfielder has been sent off twice this season in six La Liga appearances for Athletic, scoring one goal against Alaves.De la Fuente also selected Barcelona's teenage winger Lamine Yamal again. The 16-year-old became Spain's youngest ever player and goalscorer in September as they thrashed Georgia.Scotland top Group A with 15 points from five games, including a 2- 0 win over Spain in March, with Spain second on nine points, having played one fewer match. �AFP