Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shahidi hopes IPL experience can benefit Afghanistan at World Cup

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

DHARAMSALA, OCT 6: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hopes his players' experience of the Indian Premier League and local conditions will stand them in good stead during the World Cup.

With the security situation in their own country meaning visiting teams are reluctant to tour Afghanistan, the team have been based in Noida, near Delhi, for several years.

Afghanistan have won just one of their 15 World Cup matches since they joined the tournament in 2015 -- a one-wicket thriller against Scotland in Dunedin eight years ago.

But they begin their involvement at this year's edition against Bangladesh on Saturday, with Afghanistan looking for their seventh win in 16 one-day internationals against the Tigers.

And Shahidi believes the fact several Afghanistan cricketers, including star spinner Rashid Khan, have experienced the high-pressure of the lucrative IPL T20 franchise competition will help them cope with the strains of a World Cup.

"Our players played a lot in IPL and also other players who didn't play IPL, we also played in these conditions because India was our home," Shahidi told a pre-match press conference on Friday.

"So, we know about the conditions and we will take that advantage with us throughout the tournament."

He added: "I think our mindset is different now and as a team and as a leader I am very confident this time in this World Cup...We will try our best to play positive cricket and don't worry about what happened in the past."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Spain coach calls up Sancet and Fran Garcia for Euro qualifiers
Hosting Asian Games will 'wipe away' Japanese doubts: Official
Swiatek to play Gauff in China Open semi-finals
Gareth Southgate hits out at VAR
Arsenal target ManC scalp as Man Utd seek spark
Boca Juniors beat Palmeiras to reach Copa Libertadores final
De Leede helps Dutch bowl out Pakistan for 286
Standing out in the crowd; a Pakistan fan at India's WC


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft