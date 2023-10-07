Hockey team finishes 8th in Asiad







Despite taking early lead, Bangladesh suffered a 4-3 goals defeat to Oman to finish 8th place in the place-deciding match of 19th Asian Games men's hockey held at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Friday.The boys in red and green made a positive start taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.Milan Hossain put Bangladesh ahead in the 11th minute in the first quarter and Russell Mahmud Jimmy added the second goal at the scoreboard in the 18th minute of the second quarter. �BSS