

Tigers optimistic of winning start



The match will start at 11:00am (BST) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.



Despite Tamim-Shakib controversies, Bangladesh had done well in the warm-up matches. They beat Sri Lanka in the first match by seven wickets chasing 264-run target, but conceded a four-wicket defeat in the following match.

The positive outcomes for them are getting runs from the bat of Liton Das and youngster Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who is going to open Bangladesh innings in place of Tamim Iqbal. Tamim Jr scored 84 and 45 runs respectively in the practice matches. Skipper Shakib didn't play the warm-up fixtures due to niggle, is going to play today.



Bangladesh are possibly going to send Mehidy Miraz as the makeshift opener with Tamim Jr as Liton is going to play in late order. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah make a strong and solid batting line-up. But most of them are fighting with their forms. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman can be seen as the three specialist quicks.



Afghanistan, with mightier spinning attack combining Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the main threats for Bangladesh though Dharmshala hardly offers any aid to the spinners. Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have good track record.



Bangladesh lost the last bilateral series 2-1 against Afghans though they beat the same rivals in the latest meet in the Asia Cup. The two sides played 15 ODIs so far and Bangladesh won nine among those while the Tigers came out victorious in both of the previous World Cup meets.



There have substantial seam movement for the seamers early on with the new ball, owing to moisture in the pitch but the pitch will gradually become better for batting with no rain expected on Friday. So, the toss-winner should opt to field first.



