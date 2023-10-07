

Bangladesh's first aim is to secure semifinal spots: Hathurusingha



"Those who were dreaming of seeing Bangladesh win the World Cup should wake up," Hathurusingha told journalists during the press conference on Friday heading to the Bangladesh-Afghanistan match. "We all want to win the World Cup but as you rightly asked me realistically is that if we win four to five games, we give ourselves a chance to get into the semi-final of the knockout stage, that's our first aim."



"We have the experience to beat every team. We have some exciting talents, there is experience. But the thing key is to play well on given day," he added.

Regarding his 'dream', Hathurusingha said "People can dream, people can aim, people can have goals. Whatever the word you use, it is the same thing. We're trying to have a good World Cup and win matches. That's the main aim for me. As I just said, our aim is to get into the semifinal, that can be a dream or can be an aim - doesn't matter."



"My job is to take the pressure off the players," he added.



Stating question on Tamim Iqbal's exclusion as 'strange' Hathurusingha said he got a positive team with the new comers. In this regard he further said, "They will bring so much positivity to the group, because they have done it in the past and bring a lot of energy,"



"And I'm excited for the whole team and even for my staff, because the World Cup for everybody is every four years and this is one of the biggest events in the ICC calendar and we all have high hopes and want to enjoy it," he explained.



The Sri Lanka origin mastermind thinks that the wickets at Dharamshala would provide a high scoring game. He was asked about the opening combination whether they will go with Mehidy Miraz as the makeshift opener. He told that the combination will be decided after another visit on the game day.



"The wickets look really good for one-day cricket. I thought very firm wicket, nice covering of grass. I think it's a really good sporting wicket," he stated.



"I'm expecting some high scoring on this ground. The combination we will decide tomorrow morning after see the wicket again, because the curator said he'll do a little bit of work today as well on that wicket," Hathurusingha explained further.



