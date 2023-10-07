Video
When I Saw You

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Tabussum Sumaiya

On a fortunate sunny tedious noon
When I saw you for the first time,
Little did I know, you'll be my moon
In a gloomy sky, sparkling like my sunshine!
Lotos were those eyes,
Haunted me in real and fantasy like a spectre!
Voice, sweeter like a fountain of nectar.
I kept staring at you attaining vain tries!

Fluttering carelessly like a butterfly
Unaware of the colour you sprinkled.
Never have you noticed that huffy eye
On the dried grass, suddenly you tinkled!

Hypnotic soul chasing the unattainable.
Perplexed mind couldn't decide,
Where to surrender, to the illumination or abyssal;
I kept on flowing with the tide!

Weaving knots indissolubly tight
I kept sliding through the stream of silvery cascades.
Captured by those glaring sight
That I looked for a chiliad of decades!

Aspiring keeping on, not frowning
I'm haltin' and holdin' right.
Destiny that's leading to the unknown,
Every darkness does fill with the brightest light!
The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh




