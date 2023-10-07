

Syed Badrul Ahsan is a celebrated journalist and columnist in the domain of English journalism in Bangladesh. He is currently the Consulting Editor of Dhaka Tribune, a leading national English Daily of Bangladesh. He is a pioneer in the field of political-personality profiling. His latest book, "Bangladesh - Political Odyssey of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman", is a fine work of his scholarship.



The pages of the book are set up to where you have to keep going to remember he man like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his birth�his politics, his patriotism, his statesmanship, his political knowledge, his vision and mission� You have to keep reading. The story is wonderful and I suggest the readers to read it because of the story setup. This is a book worth reading.

The coverlet of the book

It addresses the power of a charismatic leader in an identifiably distinctive manner in offset printing format. The pages in this book are short and sweet, and incredible.



Publisher of the book

Pathak Shamabesh Book, Dhaka deserves our high commendation for publishing such a valuable book on a golden son of Bangladesh in clear offset printing format.



Preface of the book

An opening statement by the author is presented here so genuinely.

The book is excellent, honest and thought-provoking and is relevant even in the context of partition Indian sub-continent, birth of Pakistan and the struggles for emerging Bangladesh. Bangladesh's victory in 1971 was remarkable in the face of an overwhelmingly superior enemy. How this came about, and at what cost, is the subject of this outstanding study.



About the book

SBA's book may be regarded as an independent work on his own.It demonstrates that strong leaders can possess and sustain integrity, and that one citizen can honestly enter in and make a difference.



In 140 pages, Badrul Ahsan presents wonderful events which centres round Bangabandhu, interweaving the details of his personal life with descriptions of his political leadership, roughly in the order they are written and briefly described hereunder:

It covers an act that sets in motion some course of events which led Mujib into politics in the late 1930s; how Pakistan was born; causes of birth of Awami Muslim League; Language Movement of 1952; how he created a stir up in Pakistan's politics in election of 1954 and thereafter.



It deals with the political crisis that developed during 1954 to 1957; Ayub Khan's taking over power and declaration of Martial Law, his so-called Basic Democracy, Mujibs political guru Suhrawardy died and he took the lead; and the War of 1965 with India.



It presents a good picture of Bangabandhu's Six-Point Programme, and Agartala Conspiracy case against him.

It is a vivid description of how Mujib became his people's real spokesperson; all Pakistan based National Election of 1970 from which the Sheikh emerged not only as the single and foremost leader of the Bengalis but also the majority party leader of Pakistan to become its prime minister because of his decisive victory in the said election.



It delineates Mujib's historic 7th March speech; his declaration of independence of Bangladesh from the Pakistani rule; his arrest by Yahya Khan Junta; formation of Mujibnagar Government in exile headed by another golden son of Bengal---Tajuddin Ahamad; trial of Mujib in Pakistan; Bengalis freedom struggle and achievement of Bangladesh.



It says about Bangabandhu's ascendency to power in Bangladesh; formulation of constitution of the country; and shaping its foreign policy.



It is a narrative of gaining membership of UN for Bangladesh and losing his most trusted lieutenant Tajuddin Ahamad; formation of BAKSAL, a one-party rule; his brutal murder in August, 1975 and the events that followed by the military leaders to push Bangladesh to walk against the spirits and values obtained through our glorious Liberation War in 1971.



In the book, an engaging narrative describes Bangabandhu's family background, courage, patriotism, involvement in politics, experience of jail, and isolation from his fellow interments. This is interwoven with outline summaries of all of Bangabandhu's major political contributions, discussing their connections to his personal situation and intellectual development. Enough background is provided to make this comprehensible to a reader unfamiliar with his political philosophy and Badrul makes it engaging by his selection of contents as well as his presentation.



Bangabandhu was the key player in shaping Bangladesh's independence. From 1973 to till his brutal assassination his regime was more difficult because people of all classes did not behave decently. So, there was discontent everywhere. But from early 1969, he enjoyed undisputed ascendancy over Bangladesh's history of politics, and took a growing interest in his status as an international leader. In any event, understanding Bangladesh's struggle for independence still involves understanding him and for those who want to do that, Badrul's book will be an essential reading.



An epilogue of the book

Bangladesh was 'pushed into a zone of darkness' for 21 years under military dictatorship under Zia, Ershad� their regimes in our country were enemies of our core glorious spirit that we established in Bangladesh at the bay of blood in 1971. They were not in agreement with or according to democratic doctrine or practice or ideals and institutional failure to good governance and rule of law were writ large in the country during their regimes.



More importantly, the bacilli of the defeated forces of 1971 could not be destroyed after Bangladesh's Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killing intentionally and with pre-meditation on 15 August in 1975 by Khondokar Mushtaque Ahmed and his camarilla and because of skullduggeries of depraved military rulers - Gen. Zia, Gen. Ershad and their compadre - Begum Zia for two decades or so. Unfortunately, they have infected, among so many other people in the country.



Appendix-A part deals with "Mujib at a Glance" and SBA has beautifully described about Bangabandhu Mujib's birth, short life sketch, defining moments in his political life and his tragic downfall from 121 to 128 pages. Appendix-B section under "In Bangabandhu's Words�" covers Bangabandhu's significant quotes in pages 129-135. And "Bibliography" part of the book is well-documented in 137-140 pages.



Terminus remarks

SBA's masterpiece . . . The energy and grandeur of his one the finest books derive from the . . . will toward compassion. . . It succeeds . . . resoundingly. Brilliant . . . a splendid achievement. He has captured the conscience of the twentieth century of Bangladesh's politics and political leaders like no other. No serious writer has more thoroughly invaded and shaped the public imagination as SBA has done.



'Bangladesh - Political Odyssey of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' is an extraordinarily good book in English. In fact, SBA writes through multiple lenses --- journalist, columnist, literary critic, author of books and observer. We can express our gratitude to Badrul Ahsan for finding a powerful way to describe Bangabandhu's life briefly in his book, which is a very interesting political analysis.



Anwar A Khan is a freedom fighter, he is a writer and pens book reviews, on politics and international issues



