

World Children’s Day, Children Rights Week



Bangladesh celebrates the World Children's Day every year on the first Monday of October.



This year the day will be celebrated tomorrow while the Children Rights Week will be observed from October 2 to 8.

The theme of this year's day is 'Investing in our future means investing in our children'.



The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, like every year, has taken various programmes to celebrate the World Children's Day. Besides, the Child Rights Week will be observed to create awareness among people concerned about Child rights, protection and development President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, today greeted the children on the occasion of the World Children's Day and Children Right Week-2023, saying that today's children will lead to build developed- prosperous 'Smart Bangladesh' in 2041.



In another message, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury greeted the children urging them to groom themselves as worthy citizens of the country.



State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira will attend the inauguration ceremony of World Children's Day and Child Rights Week at 10am at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium tomorrow where JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be present as the chief guest.



State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira will preside over the programme.



Other programmes include: holding discussions, round-tables, talk shows, rallies, prize distribution ceremonies and cultural events, publication of special supplements, poster printing, organizing debate competitions, photography exhibition and arranging drawing competitions.



Various children organizations including UNICEF, Jatiya Protibondhi Forum,

Shishu Odhikar Forum, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum, Synergos, SOS

Children's Village, Save the Children, Educo-Bangladesh and Aparajeyo-

Bangladesh have taken separate programmes for children, marking the day.



The World Children's Day and the Children's Rights Week will be celebrated in all districts and upazilas of the country.



Various government ministries and local government agencies/departments will co-operate with the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in celebrating the World Children's Day and Children's Rights Week.



The World Children's Day programmes and talk shows will be aired on Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar and other private television channels.



Special brochures and memorabilia will also be released marking the day.



