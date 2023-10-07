

Demand for separate laws to prevent sexual harassment



This demand was given in the discussion meeting titled 'The latest status of the draft proposal of the sexual harassment and harassment prevention law and what to do' on Wednesday morning (October 4).



The meeting was held at the central office of the organization at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Speakers in the meeting said that many aspects of sexual harassment and oppression are missing in the current law in the country.



Many cases of sexual harassment and assault are not afforded remedies due to limitations in existing laws. Apart from this, the existing legal regulations are not preventive, but only punitive.



All in all, there is a need for separate laws with preventive and punitive measures to prevent sexual harassment and harassment.



Masuda Rehana Begum, joint general secretary of the organization, presented the main article in the meeting. He said that the incidence of harassment, sexual harassment and oppression has increased in recent years. Incidents like suicide of young women and girls are taking place due to miscreants.



Despite the efforts of the general public, women's and human rights organizations, politicians, administration, and the government, it is becoming difficult to protect them from the outbreak. As a result, there is a need for a separate legal framework to prevent and eliminate sexual harassment and abuse.



It was informed in the meeting that in 2009, the High Court's directive came to enact laws to prevent sexual harassment.



Then in 2010, Bangladesh Women's Council prepared a draft law to prevent sexual harassment in the light of their experience and submitted it to the relevant ministries.



On behalf of the National Human Rights Commission, the draft proposal of the Prevention and Protection of Sexual Harassment Act in 2022 was given to the relevant ministries.



Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Chief Guest, Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, said, since 2002, there has been talk of enacting laws related to prevention of sexual harassment.



There are also court instructions in this regard. The law has also been drafted. Even so, the law should not be so long drawn out.



The meeting was presided over by the president of Bangladesh Women's Council. Fawzia Muslim He said, many people refer to women as mothers, sisters, daughters and talk about the respect and status of women.



Not only respect, dignity, but the right of women should be given Until equality is established, there is a need for separate laws and regulations for women.



Director General of Women Affairs Department Farida Parveen, National Girl Child Advocacy Forum Secretary Nachima Akhter Jolly Bangladesh Women's Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu and others were also present in the meeting.



