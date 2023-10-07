

Anxiety in women: Symptoms, causes and treatments



Women with anxiety may experience physical and emotional symptoms like worry, irritability, or sleep difficulties, that cause distress and interfere with their ability to fully enjoy their lives. In small doses, anxiety can be beneficial and can motivate you to take action. However, chronic and severe anxiety that interferes with your life can be detrimental and a sign that you may be suffering from an anxiety disorder.



Common symptoms of anxiety in women include:

v Irritability

v Changes in behavior, such as avoiding things that cause anxiety

v Difficulty focusing or making decisions

v Feeling restless or on edge

v Muscle tension

v Shortness of breath

v Increased heart rate

v Upset stomach and nausea

v Fatigue

v Dizziness

v Hot flashes

v Difficulty falling or staying asleep



Almost everyone experiences symptoms of anxiety at some point. Brief or mild anxiety in response to a stressful event that does not interfere with your life is not necessarily a sign of an anxiety disorder. To have an anxiety disorder, your anxiety must cause you distress, interfere with your ability to function in different areas (e.g. work, school, relationships), and last at least six months.2



Anxiety isn't all bad. The potential hidden benefits of anxiety include avoiding potential dangerous situations, increased productivity, and an ability to predict outcomes.



The type of anxiety disorder can impact symptoms:

Anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental health condition in the United States.There are several different types of anxiety disorders that women may experience. Some anxiety disorders may develop after exposure to a stressful or traumatic event, while others may develop with no known cause. Your specific symptoms will determine which disorder you have.

Risk factors are those experiences that increase the likelihood that a person develops a condition. There are several different risk factors that can increase the chances that a woman experiences anxiety, including:



v Family history of anxiety

v Poor support system

v History of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse

v Diagnosis of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

v An avoidant coping style (i.e. avoiding rather than facing negative emotions, such as not leaving the house for fear of having a panic attack)



Risk factors for anxiety during the perinatal period (i.e. pregnancy and postpartum) include:

v Low income

v Living with other extended family members

v Limited support system

v Having a poor relationship with one's partner

v History of anxiety or another mental health condition

v Family history of mental health issues

v Experiencing sleeping problems

v Having a difficult pregnancy or birth, including a diagnosis of hyperemesis gravidarum (HG)

v Giving birth to multiples (e.g. twins, triplets)



While certain risk factors can increase the likelihood of anxiety, protective factors can decrease a person's risk. Having a more active coping style and a good support system of family and friends can reduce the likelihood that a person develops anxiety.



Tips for managing your anxiety:

Whether or not you choose to get treatment for your anxiety, you can benefit from making certain lifestyle changes if you have not already. Taking care of your mind and body can help you recover from your anxiety.



Seven coping strategies that may help women experiencing anxiety are:



1. Find Time for Self-Care

Self-care is any act that brings you positive feelings. Finding time each day to do at least one positive activity for yourself can help reduce stress, which can make you less prone to feeling anxious. What activities are considered self-care vary depending upon what you personally enjoy, but some examples include exercising, taking a bath, reading, or connecting with a loved one.



2. Try Meditation

Meditation techniques, like mindfulness, yoga, and tai chi, all involve non-judgmental awareness of the present moment. Countless studies have shown that practicing meditation can help decrease anxiety. Meditation is believed to affect areas of the brain involved in attention and focus and also stimulate the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin. If you are new to meditation, you can consider taking a class or practicing on your own by watching a guided video. Just a few minutes of meditation a day can provide significant benefits.



3. Exercise

Physical activity is important for your physical and mental health and is associated with lower levels of anxiety. Experts recommend at least 60 minutes of light aerobic exercise, like walking, or 20 to 30 minutes of more rigorous exercise, like running, at least 4 days a week. If you are new to exercising, be sure to talk to your doctor before starting a new regimen.



4. Get Enough Sleep

Sleeping issues are common among people with anxiety. In fact, up to 50% of people with generalized anxiety disorder experience sleeping problems. Insomnia can be both a risk factor for anxiety and a symptom of it. If you are experiencing sleeping issues, be sure to avoid substances that can impair your sleep, like caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine. You can also practice good sleep hygiene by keeping a consistent sleep and wake schedule, avoiding electronic devices before bed, and creating a dark, distraction-free environment in your bedroom.



If you continue to struggle with sleep, consider speaking with your healthcare provider. You may benefit from further testing or treatment.

https:www.choosingtherapy.com



