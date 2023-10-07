Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

National Daughters Day emphasizes on investing on girl child rights

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Women\'s Own Report

National Daughters Day emphasizes on investing on girl child rights

National Daughters Day emphasizes on investing on girl child rights

Line other years, the National Daughters Day was on September 30 with the theme-- "Daughters' rights in investment priority'.
Marking the day, The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs & National Girl Child Advocacy Forum has jointly organized National Girl Child Day 2023 to ensure equal rights to the Girls' child.

Honorable Minister of State for Women and Children Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP inaugurated the rally by flying pigeons.
After the rally, a discussion meeting was held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium at 10:30 am. Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP was present as the chief guest in the meeting.

Director General of Women Affairs Department Farida Parveen, Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director General Anjir Liton and National Girl Child Advocacy Forum Co-President Shahina Akhter Dolly were present as special guests.

Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Nazma Mubarak presided over the event. Nasima Akhter Jolly, Editor of National Girl Child Advocacy Forum delivered the welcome address in the meeting.

Fazilatun Nesa Indira, MP said, after independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman realized that development is not possible keeping the half of the population of the country away.

He guaranteed equal rights to men and women through Articles 27 and 28 of the Constitution, enacted the Children's Act in 1974, and in the Five-Year Plan of 1973.

And also various steps were taken for the development of women. She said that under the strong leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government is implementing various programmes for the welfare of women and girls.

Najma Mubarek said, in our original constitution made in 1972, women and girls have been empowered in various ways. In 1974, the Children's Act was passed, paving the way to establish Girl Guides Association and the Women's Rehabilitation Center.
Farida Parveen said that the current government is women-friendly.

The government has taken various steps for the welfare of women and girl child. In addition, adolescent clubs have been formed across the country, one-stop crisis centers have been established, women are being trained, various laws have been modernized.

Mr. Anjeer Liton said, Bangladesh government wants to empower women and girls. Therefore the government is taking various steps which helps our girls to move forward constantly.

Shahina Akhter Dolly said, since 2000, every year we are trying to make people aware about their daughters' rights' by celebrating the National Girl Child Day on September 30 at the initiative of this forum.

Nasima Akhter Jolly said, "We think that the rights of the girl children of the nation must be ensured, their development opportunities must be ensured, investment must be increased for them."

Mariam Akhter Irene, Tasnim Islam Samiha and Shanta Akhter expressed their feelings at the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


World Children’s Day, Children Rights Week
Demand for separate laws to prevent sexual harassment
Anxiety in women: Symptoms, causes and treatments
National Daughters Day emphasizes on investing on girl child rights
As China censors homegrown feminism, a feminist scholar from Japan is on its bestseller lists
'Kejobibi' hosts fish cooking competition
Growing interest in Karate among Bangladeshi girls
Prevent monsoon hair fall


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft