

National Daughters Day emphasizes on investing on girl child rights

Marking the day, The Ministry of Women and Child Affairs & National Girl Child Advocacy Forum has jointly organized National Girl Child Day 2023 to ensure equal rights to the Girls' child.



Honorable Minister of State for Women and Children Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP inaugurated the rally by flying pigeons.





Director General of Women Affairs Department Farida Parveen, Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director General Anjir Liton and National Girl Child Advocacy Forum Co-President Shahina Akhter Dolly were present as special guests.



Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Nazma Mubarak presided over the event. Nasima Akhter Jolly, Editor of National Girl Child Advocacy Forum delivered the welcome address in the meeting.



Fazilatun Nesa Indira, MP said, after independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman realized that development is not possible keeping the half of the population of the country away.



He guaranteed equal rights to men and women through Articles 27 and 28 of the Constitution, enacted the Children's Act in 1974, and in the Five-Year Plan of 1973.



And also various steps were taken for the development of women. She said that under the strong leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current government is implementing various programmes for the welfare of women and girls.



Najma Mubarek said, in our original constitution made in 1972, women and girls have been empowered in various ways. In 1974, the Children's Act was passed, paving the way to establish Girl Guides Association and the Women's Rehabilitation Center.

Farida Parveen said that the current government is women-friendly.



The government has taken various steps for the welfare of women and girl child. In addition, adolescent clubs have been formed across the country, one-stop crisis centers have been established, women are being trained, various laws have been modernized.



Mr. Anjeer Liton said, Bangladesh government wants to empower women and girls. Therefore the government is taking various steps which helps our girls to move forward constantly.



Shahina Akhter Dolly said, since 2000, every year we are trying to make people aware about their daughters' rights' by celebrating the National Girl Child Day on September 30 at the initiative of this forum.



Nasima Akhter Jolly said, "We think that the rights of the girl children of the nation must be ensured, their development opportunities must be ensured, investment must be increased for them."



Mariam Akhter Irene, Tasnim Islam Samiha and Shanta Akhter expressed their feelings at the event.



