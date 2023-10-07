Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Kids Puja Fashion

Published : Saturday, 7 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Life & Style Desk

Kids Puja Fashion

Kids Puja Fashion

Dressing up kids for Puja celebrations can be a joyful and festive experience. Puja celebrations are often associated with traditional and colorful attire. Here are some ideas for kids' fashion for Puja celebrations:

Traditional Outfits:
Girls: Consider dressing girls in traditional outfits like lehengas, anarkalis, or sarees. These outfits often feature vibrant colors and intricate embroidery. Accessorise with bangles, jhumkas (earrings), and bindis.
Boys: Boys can wear kurta-pajama sets, sherwanis, or dhoti-kurta outfits. Add a Nehru jacket for an extra touch of elegance.

Kids Puja Fashion

Kids Puja Fashion

Silk and Satin: Silk and satin fabrics are excellent choices for Puja celebrations as they add a touch of luxury to the outfit. Silk sarees for girls and silk kurta-pajama sets for boys can be wonderful options.

Bright Colors: Puja celebrations are all about bright and vibrant colors. Opt for outfits in shades like red, orange, yellow, pink, and green. These colors are considered auspicious in many Indian cultures.

Accessories: Pay attention to accessories. Girls can wear bangles, maang tikka, and jhumkas, while boys can don a stylish turban or a safa. A matching handbag or clutch for girls can complete the look.

Kids Puja Fashion

Kids Puja Fashion

Footwear: Complement the outfit with traditional footwear like mojris or juttis for boys and sandals for girls. Ensure that they are comfortable for kids to wear and move around in.

Hairstyling: Consider styling your child's hair with traditional braids, buns, or other hairstyles that suit the outfit. For boys, a neat and combed look works well.

Makeup: Minimal makeup, if any, should be used for kids. A small bindi or kajal for girls can enhance their traditional look.
Comfort: While dressing up kids in traditional attire, it's essential to prioritize their comfort. Ensure that the fabric is not too scratchy or uncomfortable, and that the outfit is the right size.

Kids Puja Fashion

Kids Puja Fashion

Weather Considerations: Take the weather into account. If it's a hot day, choose lighter fabrics like cotton. For cooler weather, consider adding a shawl or jacket.

Matching Family Outfits: You can create a cohesive look by coordinating outfits within the family. This can be a fun way to celebrate together and make for memorable photos.

Always respect the cultural and religious traditions associated with the Puja, and dress your child accordingly. Ultimately, the key is to ensure that your child is comfortable and feels confident in their outfit while participating in the celebration.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Egyptian food festival at InterContinental
Dhaka Regency celebrating ‘The local culinary heritage of Bangladesh’
Luchi & Niramish Aloo Dum
Kids Puja Fashion
Smile brighter every day with Osstem Implant
Le Reve's 14th anniversary celebration held
Peswari Malai Kebab
Hariali Kebab


Latest News
Electrician electrocuted in Chandpur
10 injured as BCL factions clash at CU
Teenager held for raping child in Bhola
Foreigners never support ill-efforts to disrupt polls: Hasan
Mother, children among 6 missing as trawler capsizes in Meghna
Elderly journo Shilabrata Barua passes away
AL's men don't go to cast ballots now-a-days: Kader Siddiqui
Bowlers propel Pakistan to seal big win against Netherlands
Minor child drowns in Sherpur
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
Most Read News
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize
We need to establish a secure on-line marketplace
Drone kills 112 at Syria military academy as Turkey pounds northeast
Terminal 3 at Shahjalal set for soft opening Saturday
IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
None raised caretaker govt issue during US, UK visits: PM
Five arrested for killing schoolboy in Natore
Over ends with 5 balls!
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 40, bodies found in Bengal, Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft