Balance of payments in headwinds







Though, there is some relief in the form of a surplus in the current account, the financial account and trade deficits, coupled with declining central bank reserves, are causing headwinds for the nation's economic stability.



The first two months of the current financial year saw a trade deficit of $1,012 million, primarily due to decrease in exports, with export value of $8,840 million compared to imports worth $9,862 million. The country earned $7,999 million, from export of readymade garments. The earning from the service sectors fell by $745 million.

Despite trade deficits, the country managed to achieve a current account surplus of $1,108 million during this period, mainly due to private transfers and remittances worth $3,573 million.



The financial account deficit (FAD) presented a negative scenario, primarily due to falling reserves, limited foreign aid and loans inflow, and reduced foreign direct investments and portfolio investments from non-resident Bangladeshis. Assets stand at $302 million, while liabilities are at a negative $473 million, with errors and omissions totaling a negative $796 million.



The overall balance of payments stands at a deficit of $1,695 million, with reserve assets at $1,695 million. However, the net position with the Bangladesh Bank reveals assets at a negative of $1,484 million and liabilities at $211 million.



The gross official reserve, as per BPM6, amounts to $23.255 million, sufficient to cover 5.2 months import of goods and services. However, continuous trade deficits have prevented the addition of foreign currencies to the central bank reserves.



Furthermore, slow foreign direct investment inflow, limited foreign aid, and low foreign loans have contributed to the depletion of these reserves, as the government utilises them to pay for essential imports.



A retired banker has highlighted the need to address money laundering, increase remittances, and reduce unnecessary imports to prevent further depletion of the reserves. The current account may be in a favourable position due to low imports, but the financial account remains under pressure.



A senior official in the central bank said the balance of payments is indeed facing headwinds, with a precarious financial account and dwindling central bank reserves. Urgent measures are required to bolster foreign exchange inflows, curb money laundering, and ensure a sustainable economic trajectory for the country.



