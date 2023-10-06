RMG workers block Mirpur road demanding arrears





Hundreds of employees of JK Fashion in Mirpur's Shewrapara took to the streets and blocked the main road demanding dues.



Following the blockade, the movement of vehicles from Mirpur to Framgate have been halted since 9:00am on Thursday, causing immense sufferings to the commuters, specially the office goers.





The blockade also hampered vehicular traffic movement from Agargaon to Mirpur-10, said Mirpur Model Police Station Inspector Kamrul Islam. Thursday was the second day of the workers wildcat road blockade. "The workers also took to the streets on Wednesday for the same demand. We are trying to remove them from the road to nornalise the vehicular movement", he added.



