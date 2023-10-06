

Water released from damaged dam in Sikkim causes flood in Teesta basin



Though the flood water in the river rose in Nilphamari's Dalia point and flowing over the danger mark, water level in other points of the river is still bellow the danger marks. But, there is a chance of crossing the danger level by Thursday night, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).



However, due to sudden flood and incessant rainfall across the country for last three days, the people of the five northern districts - Nilphamari, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, and Gaibandha - have been facing huge trouble. Most of the people remained marooned couldn't go out of their houses.

But, the working people and officials and employees of different government and non-government organisations were seen going to offices holding umbrella or in transports, according to our correspondents.



Along with the flood, the people in the Teesta basin have been facing river erosion of their homesteads and croplands. Huge crops as well as aman paddy fields have been submerged by flood waters damaging the crops.



Meanwhile, the Rajshahi city on Thursday experienced record rainfall in a single day in 10 years. On Thursday, Rajshahi Met Office recorded 255.8mm rainfall in the city. As a result, almost of the roads in the city went under water.



According to the bulletin of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) issued on Thursday, "Due to the damage caused to the Indian dam on the river Teesta in the upstream due to overflow of water, water level of the river marked sharp rise and was flowing 25cm above the danger mark at Dalia point in Nilphamari at 8pm on Thursday."



Quoting information received from the Indian Central Water Commission (CWC), the FFWC of BWDB bulletin said water level of the Teesta may continue to rise in downstream Bangladesh.



"The Teesta may flow above its danger mark by 50cm by Thursday night at the Teesta Barrage Project (TBP) at Dalia in Nilphamari and cross its danger level at Kawnia point in Rangpur by Friday morning," the bulletin said.



As a result, the flood situation might be created to inundate low-lying areas alongside the Teesta river course in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, and Gaibandha districts in next 24 hours.



"There is a forecast of heavy rainfall in the Indian Sikkim region during the next 48 hours and the flood situation may continue alongside the Teesta in downstream Bangladesh," the bulletin said, quoting information from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Additional Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Mahbubur Rahman told the Daily Observer that pressure of the rushing water is very high in hilly Chungthang Dam areas due to very high slope in the upstream.



"Pressure of flowing water gradually becomes lower in the downstream plain land due to lower slope. There is almost no possibility of a long-term flood in downstream areas in the Teesta basin," he said.



He said, "However, we have taken all necessary measures and kept all 44 gates of the TBP on the Teesta at Dalia in Nilphamari to control the huge water flow for safety and security of barrage."



Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Habibur Rahman said the district and upazila administrations have taken necessary steps to evacuate people living in vulnerable areas alongside the Teesta to flood shelters and conduct relief and rescue operations if necessary.



"We have adequate preparations and the upazila administrations have ample stock of relief materials allocated earlier by the government through the district administrations to conduct relief operations when and where necessary," he said.



Officials of the district and upazila administrations and BWDB and local public representatives are closely monitoring the developing situation on the grounds to take instant steps when and where necessary, he added.



Our Gaibandha Correspondent reports that water level of the Teesta River has increased by 87cm and is flowing 25cm above the danger level in Gaibandha's Sundarganj upazila.



According to the BWDB, due to the damage to the Chungthang Dam on the Teesta River in North Sikkim in India the water level in the upstream Teesta River is rising rapidly. Water is flowing 25 cm above the danger at Kaunia Point of the Teesta River at 6 am. As a result, the river bank area of Sundarganj upazila was inundated, and a flood situation was created.



Residents of the river bank said that the sudden rise of water is a threat of flooding. Although there were several floods during this season, those did not last long. But at the end of the season, they are afraid of massive crop loss and damage to homesteads and cattle due to this flood.



