174 service providers under EC surveillance





EC has brought its 174 service partner organizations under surveillance for the incident of leaking national identity card information on Telegram.



AKM Humayun Kabir, Director General of the NID Registration Wing told reporters at his office in the Election Commission building in Agargaon on Thursday.





However, he said the details information will be given after the investigation.



Stating that no one of the Election Commission is involved in the leak of national identity card information, NID Director General said, "We have many service operators, they can do this from their offices."



He said, The technical department of EC is very strong. They always monitor it. So there is no possibility of such an incident happening from here.



He said, "An unethical group working worldwide do these kinds of crime. We want to find the members of this group."



EC has brought its 174 service partner organizations under surveillance for the incident of leaking national identity card information on Telegram.AKM Humayun Kabir, Director General of the NID Registration Wing told reporters at his office in the Election Commission building in Agargaon on Thursday.He said, "After we learned about the incident we formed a committee with two members of Election Commission Secretariat and System Manager of NID. However, we have stopped providing services to those who are suspected to be involved in this incident."However, he said the details information will be given after the investigation.Stating that no one of the Election Commission is involved in the leak of national identity card information, NID Director General said, "We have many service operators, they can do this from their offices."He said, The technical department of EC is very strong. They always monitor it. So there is no possibility of such an incident happening from here.He said, "An unethical group working worldwide do these kinds of crime. We want to find the members of this group."