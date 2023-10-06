Video
Home Front Page

Attack On Ex US Envoy Bernicat

Accused Ishtiaque granted bail

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to Mohammad Ishtiaque Mahmud, the brother-in-law of Sujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder, who is accused in a case related to the attack on the convoy of former US ambassador to Bangladesh, Marcia Bernicat, in August 2018.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury issued the bail order after the Detective Branch (DB) of the police produced accused Ishtiaque before the court with a forwarding report. The police report stated that he was arrested following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him after the acceptance of the supplementary charge sheet against Ishtiaque and eight others.

The defence lawyer informed the court that their client had no prior knowledge of the case. Additionally, eight other accused individuals had secured bail from different courts on various dates. Therefore, the lawyer appealed to the court to grant bail to the accused under any conditions.

After considering both sides, the court passed the bail order. Detective Branch (DB) of the police Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rajon Kumar Shaha, who is also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the supplementary charge sheet against nine people on September 19.

The other accused individuals, including Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amzad Hossain Akash, Sazu Islam, Razibul Islam Razu, Shahidul Alam Khan Kajol, Siam, and Oli Ahmed Jony, are currently out on bail. The supplementary charge sheet identified Ishtiaque as the sole fugitive accused.

The case was initially filed by Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 10, 2018, following the attack on the convoy of former US envoy Marcia Bernicat. The investigation officer of the case, Inspector Md Abdur Rouf, submitted the charge sheet to the court on January 18, 2021, accusing nine individuals.

On December 4, 2021, six witnesses testified in the case, during which witnesses Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Khushi Begum, and Mahbubul Alam Majumder mentioned Ishtiaq Mahmud's name. Subsequently, on December 27, 2021, the court ordered the case to be withdrawn from the deposition stage and sent it to the CMM Court in Dhaka for further investigation. On January 1, 2022, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury ordered further investigation into the case.



