BB raises lending rate at sharpest pace to tame inflation







This is the sharpest pace of rate increase in at least a decade, said a central banker. This was the seventh hike in the past 18 months as consumer prices have remained at an elevated level. Average inflation rose 9.63 percent in September, way above the central bank's target of 6 percent for the current fiscal year.



The monetary policy committee of BB's decided to raise the policy rate, also known as the repo rate. It comes into effect on the day. The policy rate is a powerful arm of the monetary policy of the central bank as it can regulate the country's money supply, inflation levels and liquidity.

Commercial banks borrow money from the central bank at the repo rate. When the central bank increases the repo rate, the interest rate of loans and deposits of commercial banks also goes up. The last time the BB raised the rate came in June when it went up by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent.



But BB has been much behind the rest of the world in raising policy rates and making them more potent. For example, the Federal Reserve of the US and the European Central Bank kept hiking policy rates in their fight against record inflation throughout last year and this year.



The US has raised interest rates to the highest level in 22 years to stabilise prices and make borrowing costlier. It has raised the rate 11 times since 202. Similarly, the eurozone inflation halved from an all-time high of 10.6 percent in October last year to 5.3 percent in August this year.



BB started to increase the repo rate in May last year as inflation went up following a sharp increase in the commodity prices driven by the crisis brought on by Russia-Ukraine war. The rate has since been revised upwards.



But the hikes have not yielded the expected results as funds were still cheaper owing to the 9 percent interest rate ceiling, which had been in place since April 2020.



The central bank withdrew the lending rate cap in June and introduced a new interest rate regime to meet conditions attached to the International Monetary Fund's $4.5 billion loan. But higher inflation has already brought about a cost-of-living crisis.



As per the central bank's new formula, banks can impose a 3 percent margin on six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, abbreviated as SMART. The SMART was 7.20 percent in September and the same rate will be applicable in October, up from 7.14 percent in August.



Amid criticisms over delay in squeezing money supply, Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday made borrowing costlier raising lending rate up by 75 basis points to 7.25 percent to step up fight against inflation.This is the sharpest pace of rate increase in at least a decade, said a central banker. This was the seventh hike in the past 18 months as consumer prices have remained at an elevated level. Average inflation rose 9.63 percent in September, way above the central bank's target of 6 percent for the current fiscal year.The monetary policy committee of BB's decided to raise the policy rate, also known as the repo rate. It comes into effect on the day. The policy rate is a powerful arm of the monetary policy of the central bank as it can regulate the country's money supply, inflation levels and liquidity.Commercial banks borrow money from the central bank at the repo rate. When the central bank increases the repo rate, the interest rate of loans and deposits of commercial banks also goes up. The last time the BB raised the rate came in June when it went up by 50 basis points to 6.50 percent.But BB has been much behind the rest of the world in raising policy rates and making them more potent. For example, the Federal Reserve of the US and the European Central Bank kept hiking policy rates in their fight against record inflation throughout last year and this year.The US has raised interest rates to the highest level in 22 years to stabilise prices and make borrowing costlier. It has raised the rate 11 times since 202. Similarly, the eurozone inflation halved from an all-time high of 10.6 percent in October last year to 5.3 percent in August this year.BB started to increase the repo rate in May last year as inflation went up following a sharp increase in the commodity prices driven by the crisis brought on by Russia-Ukraine war. The rate has since been revised upwards.But the hikes have not yielded the expected results as funds were still cheaper owing to the 9 percent interest rate ceiling, which had been in place since April 2020.The central bank withdrew the lending rate cap in June and introduced a new interest rate regime to meet conditions attached to the International Monetary Fund's $4.5 billion loan. But higher inflation has already brought about a cost-of-living crisis.As per the central bank's new formula, banks can impose a 3 percent margin on six-month moving average rate of treasury bills, abbreviated as SMART. The SMART was 7.20 percent in September and the same rate will be applicable in October, up from 7.14 percent in August.