Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:36 PM
Last session of JS to begin on Oct 22

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into session on October 22 next, which is the last session of the current parliament ahead of the next general election likely to be held in early January 2024.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday summoned the 25th session of the 11th parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution.

The session will began at 4pm on October 22 (Sunday), said a press release.

Earlier on September 14 last, the 24th session of the current Parliament was prorogued after nine sittings.

The 11th Parliament is going to fulfil its five-year term on January 29, 2024 as it went into the first session on January 30, 2019. So, the next general election will have to be held within 90 days before January 29, 2024 in the case of the dissolution of Parliament by reason of the expiration of its term, as per the article 123 of Constitution.    �UNB



