Savings certificate sales surge despite previous decline







According to the latest updated report from the National Savings Directorate, net sales of savings bonds during the initial two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year (2023-24) reached Tk 5,562.13 crore. In contrast, during the same period of the previous fiscal year (2022-23), the sales amounted to only Tk 401.20 crore. Consequently, net sales of savings certificates have surged nearly 14-fold within these two months.



Sources explain that net sales represent the remaining amount after paying interest to real customers who previously purchased savings bonds. Economically speaking, net sales of savings bonds are considered as government 'debt' or 'borrowing.'

Hence, during July and August of the current fiscal year, the government is effectively covering development activities and other expenses by obtaining Tk 5,562 crore as a 'loan' from savings certificates.



Economists have highlighted several reasons for this upsurge. Firstly, the prolonged recession in the capital market has driven individuals to invest their savings in savings bonds, as the interest rates on these bonds are comparatively higher than those offered by banks. Additionally, many individuals are reinvesting in previously purchased savings bonds upon maturity. Moreover, some consider savings bond investments as more secure, especially during an election year, further contributing to increased sales.



Meanwhile, the government has set a borrowing target of Tk 18,000 crore from the sale of savings bonds for the fiscal year 2023-24. This figure is significantly lower than the previous fiscal year, representing a decrease of Tk 17,000 crore or 48.57 per cent. In the concluded fiscal year 2022-23, the government had set a borrowing target of Tk 35,000 crore from savings certificates.



Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), a private research firm, has commented on the situation. He noted that savings bonds, being the safest investment for people, had seen a decline due to reduced interest rates and austerity measures. Consequently, net sales had turned negative in the last fiscal year.



He also mentioned the lack of alternative investment opportunities, as the stock market has been struggling for an extended period. Given the higher rate of return on savings bonds compared to other investments, people are choosing to invest their savings securely in these bonds.



As per Ahsan Mansur, this increase in savings bond sales during July and August can be attributed to these factors.



In an attempt to reduce the selling pressure, the government had increased the tax at source on profits from 5 per cent to 10 percent starting from July 1, 2019. Additionally, having a Tax Identification Number (TIN) became a requirement for purchasing savings certificates. Despite these measures, sales continued to rise.



The government had also reduced the interest rates on all types of savings certificates by 2 per cent for investments exceeding Tk 15 lakh, starting from September 22, 2021, to curtail sales and minimize interest payments. This resulted in a declining trend in sales.



Among the 11 types of saving certificates, the most popular ones include the 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra (yielding 11.28 per cent), 3-monthly Profit Bearing Sanchayapatra (11.04 per cent), Family Saving Certificate (11.52 percent), and Pensioner Sanchayapatra (11.76 per cent yield).



A customer named Anisur Rahman expressed his views on the decrease in the sale of savings certificates, stating that savings certificates were once a trusted investment option for people. However, lower interest rates have discouraged investments, and many individuals are now seeking alternative options due to this shift.

