Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:36 PM
ACC quizzes Dr Yunus in graft case

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday questioned seven individuals, including Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chairman of Grameen Telecom and a Nobel laureate from the country, in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of Tk 25.22 crore from the company's Workers Profit Participation Fund.

Dr Yunus appeared before the ACC in response to a summons for questioning in a case involving money laundering and embezzlement. The Nobel laureate arrived at the ACC's Segunbagicha office around 10:30 am and departed around 11:30 am, accompanied by his lawyer, Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun.

Dr Yunus defended himself after leaving the ACC office, stating, "I have not committed any crime, and I'm not afraid." His lawyer, Abdullah Al Mamun, asserted that Dr Yunus had no involvement in any irregularities concerning Grameen Telecom's Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF). He clarified that former employees and workers of Grameen Telecom received their dividends in accordance with the rules.

Mamun added that Dr Yunus went to the ACC voluntarily to assist in the investigation, even though he had a meeting at the United Nations, emphasizing his respect for the law.

Regarding the questioning of Dr Yunus, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain explained that Grameen Telecom employees had filed a complaint with the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE). After examining the allegations, DIFE forwarded some of them to the ACC for further investigation. The ACC subsequently opened a case and is conducting an inquiry. The individuals were questioned as part of this investigation.

Responding to concerns about Dr Yunus's international profile affecting the ACC's investigation, Mahbub Hossain clarified that the ACC does not take an individual's personal reputation into account in its investigations. The investigation process is impartial, and there is no possibility of influence. The law will be followed accordingly.

When asked whether Dr Yunus might be restricted from traveling overseas, the ACC Secretary stated that if the investigating officer believes that the individual may attempt to conceal allegations, destroy evidence, or influence witnesses, the officer may take appropriate action, including arrest or imposing travel restrictions, as directed by the court.



