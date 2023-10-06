Constant drizzle brings agony to city dwellers







"Thirteen-millimeter rainfall was recorded in Dhaka in the last six hours till 6pm today. Rain may continue one more day," meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Omar Faruque told BSS in the evening.



"People in several districts also experienced heavy downpours today as met office between 12pm and 3pm recorded 117 mm, 72mm and 76 mm rainfall in Faridpur, Tangail and Manikganj districts respectively."

During visits to different areas of the capital, it was seen that people were facing difficulties while going to offices, schools, hospitals due to water-logging caused by rainfall.



People also suffered due to traffic congestion caused by the rain, and they were not able to reach their respective places within the stipulated time.



Assistant Registrar of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Sajid Hossain Khan said he had to attend an official training session at BIAM Foundation located in New Eskaton area, but he was not able to reach there on time.



"I faced hurdles to getting a vehicle when I was going there ... Even it took one and a half hours to return to my home due to traffic congestion, which usually takes only 15 minutes," he said.



The countrywide rain is mainly occurring due to the existence of a low over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas.



According to today's BMD bulletin, the low now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh.



The axis of the monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the low to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.



Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, the bulletin added.



Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over north, central, south and north-eastern regions, said weather forecast for next 24 hours begins from 9am today.



"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", according to the forecast released by the met office here. �BSS



People living in Dhaka faced torment on Thursday due to non-stop rain sweeping over the different parts of the country since Wednesday evening and the met office recorded 45mm rainfall in last 24 hours till 9am."Thirteen-millimeter rainfall was recorded in Dhaka in the last six hours till 6pm today. Rain may continue one more day," meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Omar Faruque told BSS in the evening."People in several districts also experienced heavy downpours today as met office between 12pm and 3pm recorded 117 mm, 72mm and 76 mm rainfall in Faridpur, Tangail and Manikganj districts respectively."During visits to different areas of the capital, it was seen that people were facing difficulties while going to offices, schools, hospitals due to water-logging caused by rainfall.People also suffered due to traffic congestion caused by the rain, and they were not able to reach their respective places within the stipulated time.Assistant Registrar of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Sajid Hossain Khan said he had to attend an official training session at BIAM Foundation located in New Eskaton area, but he was not able to reach there on time."I faced hurdles to getting a vehicle when I was going there ... Even it took one and a half hours to return to my home due to traffic congestion, which usually takes only 15 minutes," he said.The countrywide rain is mainly occurring due to the existence of a low over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas.According to today's BMD bulletin, the low now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and the adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh.The axis of the monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the low to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, the bulletin added.Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over north, central, south and north-eastern regions, said weather forecast for next 24 hours begins from 9am today."Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country", according to the forecast released by the met office here. �BSS