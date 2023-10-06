

Russia will stand by Hasina-led govt in BD's nuclear journey: Putin



"Bangladesh is a trusted friend of Russia, our bilateral relations have seen 50 successful years," Putin said at fuel handover for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, he joined the event via audio-visual link from Kremlin, Moscow.



"The first unit of the nuclear power plant will be commissioned in 2024 and the second unit in 2026," said President Putin.

Fuel handover heralds Bangladesh's entry into the global nuclear community, making it the 33rd country to use uranium for nuclear energy production.



"The friendship between Russia and Bangladesh is based on mutual trust and it will continue," he added.



Putin said, "Both countries have interests in this project and it will have huge contribution to Bangladesh's energy and economic security".



Terming Bangladesh as a tested friend and development partner, he said that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect.



Putin said Russia and Bangladesh have a history of mutual cooperation stretching 50 years.



"At the beginning of the 1970s, Soviet Union had extended support to Bangladesh in its struggle for independence and rebuilding the newly independent country," he said.



Russia is one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh.



Soon after independence, Russia extended cooperation to build big industries and power plants in Bangladesh which are still contributing to its economy.



Putin recalled last year's celebration of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic ties between the two countries and Bangabandhu's visit to Moscow.



"Bangabandhu's visit to Moscow was a historical milestone to build up ties between the two countries," Putin said, adding "Sheikh Hasina is carrying forward her father's tasks successfully and with dignity."



Putin handed over the certificate of fuel delivery to Hasina.



He conveyed his gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister Narendro Modi for supporting this project.

