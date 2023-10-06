

We'll use N-power to protect peace, commit to use it for peaceful purposes: PM



Expressing her firm commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide and to the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, Sheikh Hasina said, "We will use nuclear power to protect peace."



The Prime Minister made all these remarks at the handing of the radioactive fuel to the RNPP authority at RNPP site in a formal "Graduation Ceremony."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin from Ganabhaban and Kremlin respectively joined the milestone event virtually.



Director General of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM, Aleksey Likhachev, handed over the fuel at the function presided over by Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman.



We've signed an agreement with the Russian Federation for the management of spent fuel. The Russian Federation will take this spent fuel back to their country, the Prime Minister added.



Bangladesh officially received the first batch of uranium for the dream project, RNPP, which listed Bangladesh' name as the 33rd nuclear power-producing country of the world.



Later, the certificate of fuel delivery was handed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the model of the fuel assembly was handed over to Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman by ROSATOM Director General Alexy Likhachev.



Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also joined the ceremony through video conference.The first batch of uranium, the nuclear fuel of the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, arrived in Bangladesh on September 28.



About 25,000 domestic, foreign engineers and workers, including around 5,000 personnel from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus were involved in the project.



The Prime Minister mentioned that Bangladesh is now a member of the elite nuclear energy club. To reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the government has taken initiatives to use alternative energy like nuclear energy.



In this regard, we have strictly followed the International Atomic Energy Agency guidelines to ensure nuclear safety," the Prime Minister said.



The project area and its surroundings have been adorned with colourful flags, flowers, and festoons, reflecting the pride and enthusiasm of the local community.



She said Bangladesh is committed to producing clean and reliable electricity and reducing carbon emissions, she said, adding that RNPP will play a leading role in achieving this goal.



Moreover, the role of clean technology in building a pollution-free and safe world for all is undeniable, she mentioned.



She hoped that this state-of-the-art mega project would meet the country's required electricity and reduce carbon emissions as well as dependency on fossil fuels.



"Another dream has come true with the supply of fuel to the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. It is a matter of pride and honour for us as a nation," she said.



She personally conveyed her gratitude to the Indian government and Russian President.



"For that purpose, we are building RNPP which will supply 2,400 megawatts of electricity to the country's national grid," she added.



The project is going to be successful, ensuring the most advanced security ever invented in cooperation with friendly country Russia, she continued.



Peaceful use of nuclear energy was the dream of Bangabandhu, she said, adding that he established the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission to that end.



"It's a milestone achievement of the people of the country, especially Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who completed this project that was initially initiated by Dr MA Wazed Miah and a dream project of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Architect Yeafesh Osman said.



Sources at both the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) said even if the power plant itself is ready by July next year, it would be rendered useless by the lack of requisite transmission lines to carry the power generated at the plant to households or other establishments across the country.



To ensure cyber security of the plant, we installed an automated radiation monitoring system in 23 places within an 18.5km radius of the plant.



Besides, at least 45 Emergency Alert Posts will be set up within a five-km radius of the plant and a strong communication system within 50km involving 19 adjoining districts.



Officials said the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has completed the procedure to load fuel as per the guidelines. Most of the tests have already been completed to load the fuel.



One of the two projects for power evacuation from Rooppur, which was taken up in April 2018 for completion by December this year, saw 63 per cent physical progress and 47.78 per cent financial progress as of June, according to the PGCB.



"It will not be possible to start test production unless the Tr evacuation facility is up and running," said a top official of the Tk 113,092 crore Rooppur Power Plant project.



The first unit of the Rooppur nuclear power plant was scheduled to start commissioning in March next year and the other unit a year later, official said.



Bangladesh's election as a member of the governing body of the International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEA) and expressed optimism that the RNPP would contribute significantly to the country's GDP, potentially reaching 2 per cent.



