Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:35 PM
Actor Sakib shuns deposition against Rahmatullah

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Court Correspondent

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan did not appear in court to depose against film producer Rahmat Ullah in a case over murder attempt and extortion.

Following the time petition of Shakib Khan's lawyer Adv Khairul Hasan, Judge Syeda Hafsha Jhuma of eighth Additional Metropolitan Session Judge  on Thursday deferred the trial date and fixed it on January 15.

 The court framed charges against film producer Rahmat Ullah on July 5 this year in the case. On March 23, Shakib Khan filed a case against Rahmat Ullah over murder attempt and extortion.

On March 15, Rahmat Ullah filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film 'Operation Agneepath'.




