Frozen buffalo meat sold online can be hazardous







While talking to this correspondent over phone, an executive of 'Amzad Bazar Online Shop' told this correspondent preferring anonymity that they are importing the meat from neighbouring country mixing turmeric powder and salt as live buffaloes cannot be imported now from the country. Importing the frozen meat illegally, those were kept in the cold storage and being sold at different hotels across the country.



Most of the hotels in Dhaka city are selling the meat as beef due to its low price. Most of the hotel owners are interested to sell the meat in their hotels due to its lower price than usual. Most of the importers have been importing frozen boiled meat as it's difficult to import raw meat from abroad. The authorities concerned are not allowing buffalo or cattle import from abroad considering the interests of local cattle farmers.

According to the sources in the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MoFL) and Department of Livestock Services (DLS), the government is considering the demand of the traders to import meat from India.



Recently, the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCCI) submitted application for issuing meat import permit to the Commerce Ministry and DLS for issuing meat import permit claiming that it would help lessening meat and beef price in the local market. They want to import some 50 lakh tonnes of meat from India.



However, they were trying to get the permission since last one and half a year. But, the authorities were not allowing them permits in this regards. Recently, they could manage the authorities to allow import permits showing the higher price in the market and hiking trend.



In this situation, some hotel and restaurant owners have also taken their side, so that meat is imported from India. Some of the DLS officials are also assisting them, so that the meat can be imported legally or illegally. They are taking benefits from the importers.



While talking to this correspondent, country's health experts claimed that too much salt and some other chemicals are being mixed in the processed imported meat. Such kind of chemicals are hazardous for public health and there are risks of various diseases. So, the authorities must consider their decision before giving import permit for meat considering health risks.



Meanwhile, the persons relevant with livestock farming and maintaining health risks claimed that the imported meat will not impact positively in the market. Rather, the decision would impact negatively in the livestock sector which was developed gradually for years. The sector is now self-sufficient.



They claimed that it's now the solution of price hike of meat and beef in the market. Rather, the field-level farmers would be affected if the import permits for cattle or meat are issued. The rural economy will be damaged creating health hazards for the field-end people.



Imran Hossain, President of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA), told this correspondent that it's possible for them to supply meat or beef in the market at fair price without importing those. To ensure it, the government will have to take some measures, so that nurturing cost of the farmers can be lessened.



"The cattle price in the farms is not much now due to lessening of the demand. The farmers have already complied with the decision of the BDFA and Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and selling meat at Tk 50 less than before. They want that the government fixes its price like other commodities. But, the government hasn't yet taken any measure," he said, adding, "If the government takes the measures, there will be no need to import meat."



