Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Wasn’t wrong when I said lot going on behind scenes: Quader

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that he was not wrong when he said "a lot is going on behind the scenes."

He said this while exchanging views with journalists at the conference room of the Road Transport and Highways Department, at the Secretariat.

Regarding his earlier remark that there has been some "agreement or consensus", Quader said, "The issue of rumours and propaganda in our country has become rampant. According to rumours, the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States has deteriorated. Such rumours and misinformation have spread widely. This is not desirable at this time."

"Don't you understand what I said? No one was aware for a week about the meeting with the US security adviser. So, there's a lot going on behind the scenes, and I wasn't wrong," Quader added. During her recent visit to Washington DC, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter took a selfie with Joe Biden. That was being discussed. There was still some talk. Reaching consensus behind the scenes means improving relations. That's what I meant," the AL leader clarified.

When pointed out that many are taking the "behind the scenes" expression negatively, he said, "If anyone wants to take it negatively, it is up to them. At public rallies, people want excitement� which is why exciting words like "toley toley", "khela hobe" are used."

Responding to a question on relationship with China, Quader said, "China has a role to play in our development activities. We can't bypass that. We are taking their help."     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Frozen buffalo meat sold online can be hazardous
9 die, 2,617 more hospitalised with dengue
Norwegian Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Wasn’t wrong when I said lot going on behind scenes: Quader
PM returns home empty-handed from US, alleges Fakhrul
15km of Ctg Elevated Expressway to be opened for traffic in Nov
Drug kingpin held in Teknaf with Yaba, firearms
‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft