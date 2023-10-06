Video
PM returns home empty-handed from US, alleges Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tried a lot to cancel the visa policy and get rid of sanctions but United States (US) didn't pay attention to them. Finally she returned home empty-handed from the US.

Speaking while inaugurating road march from Cumilla towards Chattogram he said, "People in Bangladesh and abroad do not listen to you." In this situation, he urged the Prime Minister to step down handing over power to a non-party neutral government to pave the way for holding the next national election in a credible manner.

He said, "The fascist government is torturing people by grabbing state power illegally. For their corruption rice price went to Tk 80 per kg, a dozen of eggs rose to Tk 150. We cannot feed our family members, our children. The cost of everything is beyond our reach."

"The DC of Chandpur has accused the Education Minister of embezzling Tk 364 crore by illegally extracting sand from the river bed. It is like a country of Hirok Rajar Desh."  

BNP Secretary General said, "The government is not allowing Khaleda Zia to get proper treatment by sentencing her in a false case. If Khaleda Zia recovers and stands before the people, they (Awami League) will not be able to stand for a moment."

"We will not go to any election under Hasina, because they steal people's votes. Now we have one demand, Hasina, when will you go?" he added.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is trying to hold another lopsided election by force to cling to power, but people will not let it happen. "We want to exercise our right to franchise this time. You will no longer be allowed to steal votes."

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies started the road march to press home the party's one-point demand, the resignation of the government and holding the next polls under a neutral government.

Fakhrul formally launched the road march from the Kalakchua Khandkar Food Gallery ground in Burichong Upazila of Cumilla at 10:30am. The road march will end in Chattogram via Feni and Mirsharai.

Addressing the programme, he warned that people will ensure the fall of the current regime through the ongoing street movement if it does not willingly quit power.



