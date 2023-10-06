Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

15km of Ctg Elevated Expressway to be opened for traffic in Nov

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 5: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has now decided to open the 15 km of the 16.5 km long Chattogram Elevated Expressway, the city's first-ever expressway for vehicular traffic by November.

Earlier, CDA had decided to open the entire Expressway on October 28, on the date of opening of Karnaphuli Tunnel.  "But due to obstacles in completion of the works for unavoidable circumstances, we have decided to open 15 km from Patenga to Tigerpass in November to facilitate the movement of vehicles running through Karnaphuli Tunnel, which is expected to be opened on October 28,' said Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA.

He also confirmed that the construction of the rest 1.5 km long Expressway from Tigerpass to Lalkhan Bazar would be completed very soon.

The deadline for construction of the total project has been extended until June 2024, he said.

Meanwhile, the last obstacles of the project had been removed on February 6  with the signing of a lease agreement with Bangladesh Railway for 70 decimal of land for construction of Elevated Expressway from Chattogram Airport to Lalkhan Bazar.

In this connection a bipartite agreement has been signed for a term of 10 years in the first phase at Tk 30,492,000. With the lease agreement for the land from Dewanhat to Tigerpass with Bangladesh Railway, the problem of land for the construction of the Elevated Expressway has been resolved.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Frozen buffalo meat sold online can be hazardous
9 die, 2,617 more hospitalised with dengue
Norwegian Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in Literature
Wasn’t wrong when I said lot going on behind scenes: Quader
PM returns home empty-handed from US, alleges Fakhrul
15km of Ctg Elevated Expressway to be opened for traffic in Nov
Drug kingpin held in Teknaf with Yaba, firearms
‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft