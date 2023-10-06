15km of Ctg Elevated Expressway to be opened for traffic in Nov







Earlier, CDA had decided to open the entire Expressway on October 28, on the date of opening of Karnaphuli Tunnel. "But due to obstacles in completion of the works for unavoidable circumstances, we have decided to open 15 km from Patenga to Tigerpass in November to facilitate the movement of vehicles running through Karnaphuli Tunnel, which is expected to be opened on October 28,' said Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA.



He also confirmed that the construction of the rest 1.5 km long Expressway from Tigerpass to Lalkhan Bazar would be completed very soon.

The deadline for construction of the total project has been extended until June 2024, he said.



Meanwhile, the last obstacles of the project had been removed on February 6 with the signing of a lease agreement with Bangladesh Railway for 70 decimal of land for construction of Elevated Expressway from Chattogram Airport to Lalkhan Bazar.



In this connection a bipartite agreement has been signed for a term of 10 years in the first phase at Tk 30,492,000. With the lease agreement for the land from Dewanhat to Tigerpass with Bangladesh Railway, the problem of land for the construction of the Elevated Expressway has been resolved.

