Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:35 PM
Drug kingpin held in Teknaf with Yaba, firearms

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent


Rapid Action Battalion arrested a top drug trader from Teknaf area in Cox's Bazar early  on Tuesday.

Khandaker Al Moin, Legal and Media Wing Director of RAB, at a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday said the arrested Zafrul Islam alias Babul Member used to smuggle 40 to 45 lakh pieces of Yaba into the country from Myanmar every month,
A team of RAB-15 arrested Zafrul, also an arms trader, from Katakhali area along with 55,000 pieces of Yaba and two firearms, he said.

Apart from smuggling drugs, Zafrul used to carry out different crimes including extortion, gold smuggling, illegal sand extraction, cattle smuggling across the border and unauthorised hill cutting, the RAB official said. He had been operating with a gang of 20 to 25 criminals, he added.

The RAB official said Zafrul has several fish projects and amassed huge assets including luxury flats, trucks, and land worth about Tk 50 crore in Cox's Bazar, all through illicit means.

In 2001, he gained admission in chemistry department in Chittagong University but dropped out after a year. He later completed his BA degree from a local college. Zafrul was accused in at least nine narcotics and murder cases.



