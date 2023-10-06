Video
Home City News

Tipu Prity Murder

Ex-Juba League leader Shamsul sent to jail

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent former Juba League leader Shamsul Haider Uchhal to jail in the case filed over the murders of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and a passer-by, Samia Afran Jamal Prity.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Earlier, accused Shamsul Haider surrendered before the court through his lawyer and sought bail. On June 20 another court accepted the charge sheet and issued arrest warrant against nine fugitives including Shamsul Haider.

On Tuesday another Dhaka court rejected the bail prayer of expelled Dhaka city (South) AL Organising Secretary Golam Ashraf Talukder and sent him to jail. On March 24 last year, the criminals opened fire at Tipu's car in the capital's Shahjahanpur area, leaving the AL leader and college student Prity dead.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee while Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Govt College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.



