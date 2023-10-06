Fanfare’s Asia Cup 2023 Prediction Contest prize distributed







Amongst them, fifty top predictors from across Asia won attractive prizes, including televisions, ovens, and smartwatches.



The Fanfare Studio witnessed the presence of former Bangladesh national cricket team star, Javed Omar Belim, as he handed over the awards to the top five winners of the Asia Cup Prediction Contest. He expressed his excitement, saying, "Fanfare's initiative will not only enthuse cricket enthusiasts but also foster a deeper love and passion for the game. Fanfare is a unique platform for talented content creators."

Looking ahead to the World Cup, the sportsman unveiled Fanfare's mega campaign, promising an even bigger spectacle. Starting from October 5th, cricket enthusiasts can join the anticipation with Fanfare's app, featuring 'Live Score,' 'Prediction' contests, and 'Rapid Prediction' contests for the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup.



With easy access to the app, cricket fans can stay updated with live scores for every match. In the 'Prediction' contest, participants can make predictions on toss winners, 1st batting team, match winners, match scores, wickets, and the Man of the Match, making it an exciting experience. Additionally, the 'Rapid Prediction' contest allows fans to predict runs and wickets after every 5 overs, providing instant score updates.



Participating in the 'Prediction' contest also earns bonus points, and those who top the leaderboard have a chance to win fantastic prizes such as motorbikes, refrigerators, tablets, cameras, and more exciting gifts.



The Fanfare community is set to light up the cricketing world as fans eagerly await the thrilling 2023 World Cup.

