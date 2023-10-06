Video
Palash promises investment from Japan, seeks nomination for B’baria-2 by polls  

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Engr Abu Shamim Mohammad Peer (Palash) aspirant for the Brahamnbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) by-election sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's favour to get nomination.  

Speaking at a press conference at National Press Club on Wednesday he said, "I hope I can bring private investment from Japan to Sarail-Ashuganj area and can make employment for around 5,500 people of the country."       

Shamim is the son of the Freedom Fighter Muhammad Ali Billal, one of the organizers of the Liberation War as well as the personal secretary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the President of the Japan Awami Jubo League.

Shamim said that he actively participated in the movement against the dictatorship of Ershad in 1990.

"During that time, BNP-Jamaat and anti-independence gangs robbed our house three times, set it on fire and vandalized it extensively. At least 24 false cases were filed against me and my family," he added.

Shamim said, "I was Joint General Secretary of Sarail Govt College. While I was leader of Chattra League I went to jail three times and I was imprisoned for one year."

He claimed his family members are prime donors of Awami League in Brahamnbaria. None of his family members, relatives are working for any other party.

During Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan he presented 43 industrial investors before her and Prime Minister encouraged those industrial investors to invest in Bangladesh.  



Palash promises investment from Japan, seeks nomination for B'baria-2 by polls  
