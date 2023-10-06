Political stability essential for country’s economic prosperity: Hasan







He made the remarks while addressing a seminar on 'Capital Market for Sustainable Finance' organised by Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association on the occasion of World Investors Week 2023 at the Faculty of Business Studies auditorium of Dhaka University in the capital on Thursday noon.



"Our economy has experienced growth, fostering a sense of pluralism. Furthermore, in conjunction with political stability, the synergy between the money market and capital market within the nation, coupled with the absence of fraudulent activities in the money market, can lead to even greater prosperity for the country."



Referring to Pakistan's economic downturn exacerbated by political instability, the information minister said Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in all the indicators from human development index to social, economic, health indicators in 2014-15, due to the relative political stability in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Looking at the country's economy, Hasan said, "In fact, many people do not know how much the size of our economy has increased in the last 15 years. The $100 billion economy of our past has now grown to an economy of about $1 trillion, which has grown almost five times."



"Besides, our budget has increased 12 times from Tk 88,000 crore in 2008-09 to Tk 7,73,675 crore. Per capita income was $600 in 2008 and now stands at $2,859," Hasan said.



After the speech, when reporters asked about a recent comment of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, the minister said that Awami League has always believed in the power of people.



"The people of the country will decide who will run our country and Awami league has always formed the government with the support of the people," said the minister.



"Over the past few years, BNP, along with its allies and certain anti-national elements, have consistently raised our country's issues with foreign entities," he said.



"This repetitive engagement with foreigners has allowed them to interfere in our internal affairs, thus undermining our nation," he said.



Referring to Sheikh Hasina's recent engagement with global leaders at the G20 Summit in New Delhi including US President Joe Biden and her meeting with the National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan, the information minister said such engagements are a testament to the friendly relationship Bangladesh and the United States maintain. �UNB



