Man run over by truck while chasing mugger in Mohammadpur







The deceased, Tajul Islam, is an Awami League activist of Manikganj.



Tajul Islam was returning to Manikganj by a car when a mugger snatched his mobile phone from in front of Asadgate's Aarong outlet near Mohammadpur police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rubayet Zaman of DMP's Tejgaon Zone told reporters on Wednesday.

While chasing the mugger, Tajul was run over by a mini truck. Later, he was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said ADC Rubayet.



According to police, Tajul Islam and some other activists of Manikganj Awami League came to meet Health Minister Zahid Maleque at the capital's Manik Mia Avenue on Tuesday. �UNB



