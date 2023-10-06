It's our pride as Bangladesh joins N-club







This historic moment came when Bangladesh formally received the first batch of nuclear fuel from Russia for its Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) on Thursday in a special ceremony which was virtually joined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



RNPP was one of Awami League's 2008 election pledges and the country's largest ever nuclear project's success was possible owing to the fact that Sheikh Hasina's government has been in power for the consecutive last three terms.

This mega nuclear project is the part of the current government's ambitious commitment to generate at least 40% of the country's total electricity from clean energy by 2041, suggesting that the government will embark on more nuclear power projects in the future.



It has been proven that the government has seriously concentrated on the generation of renewable energy by reducing its reliance on fossil fuel with the prime aim of producing clean and reliable electricity. All this has been done in line with Sheikh Hasina's commitment to healing our planet from the climate change effects by lowering carbon emissions.



In a message on the occasion of RNPP's graduation ceremony through formal handing-over of nuclear fuel, Sheikh Hasina hoped that this nuclear plant will not only play an important role in curbing the carbon emissions, it will also help build a Smart Bangladesh envisioned by her government with the achievement of the expected economic growth towards a developed and prosperous nation.



Actually, the seed for peaceful use of nuclear energy was sown by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he established the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in 1973 soon after our Pyrrhic victory in the liberation war and his that initiative has showed the way for the construction of RNPP.



With the arrival of uranium at RNPP site, it is now clear that Bangladesh has achieved capability of handling nuclear materials effectively and efficiently in compliance with the guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Project director of RNPP has assured us that multiple security measures have already been implemented at the site in accordance with IAEA requirements.



Following strict safety measures, the 2,400-MW RNPP having two units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each is being built by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom which has proven track records in building nuclear power plants worldwide.



If all goes well, the first unit of the RNPP will be commissioned within a year by next September while the second unit is set to go on stream by mid 2025.



We take our hat off to the government for smoothly implementing this nuclear power project for which, we believe, people will remember this government for many years to come.



