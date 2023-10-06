

Climate change is our long-term crisis



Bangladesh is suffering from all aspects of sea level rise, salinity spread and Himalayan ice melting due to change in river direction, floods etc. In addition, the level of natural disasters is also very high. Therefore, Bangladesh is at the top of the list of victims of climate change in all the four criteria mentioned. According to the Global Climate Risk Index published in 2010 by the international research organization German Watch, Bangladesh ranks first among the top 10 affected countries in terms of damages due to climate change.



Seasonality has been present in this country. Bangladesh is called the country of six seasons. Rainy season lasts from June to October. During this time, there is a lot of rainfall due to the influence of monsoon winds, which often leads to floods. Also, natural disasters such as cyclones, tornadoes, etc. occur on the land immediately after the arrival or departure of the monsoon, which Bangladesh is almost regularly affected by. But due to the direct impact of climate change, this normal picture of Bangladesh has changed a lot. Changes in temperature, rainfall, wind flow, sea level have caused gross climatic changes in Bangladesh.

Due to the decrease in rainfall due to climate change, the flow of water in the rivers is not at the normal level during the dry season. As a result, due to the huge pressure of the river water, the salt water of the sea is not trapped in the area as much as it should be. The salt water of the ocean moves closer to the land. As a result salinity increased in large areas of the coastal region of the country.



Experts opined that the problem of salinity in coastal areas will become more pronounced day by day due to less rainfall. Due to rising sea level and increasing salinity, the sundari trees of the Sundarbans have already suffered from agamara disease on a large scale. Many want to mention it as a man-made cause, but researchers have identified it as a natural cause. Other trees in the Sundarbans are also being attacked by agamara and leaf-scoring insects.



Rainfall is decreasing day by day, floods are not happening on time. As a result of this, the groundwater level will drop and a large number of people will be affected by drought, most of whom are in the northern part of Bangladesh. There are different data from different sources about how many people will be affected by such a drought. According to some, as many as 8 million people will be displaced by drought by 2050 due to climate change.



Depletion of ground water in various places is causing permanent desertification. The water level in Barendra area of Rajshahi is decreasing due to reduced rainfall. Although man-made factors, particularly the impact of the Farakka Dam in India, are also responsible, the depletion of groundwater levels due to lack of rainfall is particularly significant. In addition, due to the increase in the use of groundwater due to the lack of fresh water, the groundwater is decreasing.



According to the report prepared by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the impact of climate change on water resources, there will be an acute shortage of fresh water in several coastal countries, including Bangladesh. Various natural disasters have increased in Bangladesh due to climate change. Among them, the increase in the level of cyclones, tidal waves, floods, river bursts and landslides is significant. Earlier, there was a major natural disaster every 15 or 20 years, but now major disasters strike every 2 to 3 years.



Various natural resources are gradually decreasing in Bangladesh due to climate change. Many species are going extinct. Trees, fish, birds, flowers, fruits all have this effect. It is undeniable that the loss of this huge amount of natural resources will have a huge negative impact on the environment. Climate change is also having a major impact on the fisheries sector. Abnormal behavior of rainfall, increase in temperature is constantly creating adverse conditions for the country's fisheries. Due to non-seasonal rainfall and untimely heavy rainfall, there are various problems in fish breeding, such as: due to lack of suitable environment for breeding and high temperature, fish do not respond to artificial breeding. That's why the egg is absorbed in the body.



A large number of the country's fauna will be lost or significantly reduced due to sea level rise. If the salinity of the sea level increases, the forest area suitable for the Royal Bengal tiger in the Sundarbans of Khulna will decrease. Maya deer will be lost forever. Chitra deer will also decrease. Rattlesnake will decrease. Masked finfoot will be completely exhausted. Experts believe that the fish eagle may also become extinct. However, the number of pests such as mosquitoes will increase. Pest infestations can become deadly.



Where there was suitable temperature for agricultural production in agricultural Bangladesh, there were six distinct seasons, the seasons are disappearing day by day due to climate change and along with it there are drastic changes in rainfall and temperature. As a result, the future of Bangladesh's agriculture is extremely threatened due to various problems such as irregular, insufficient rainfall, insufficient irrigation water, coastal flooding in coastal areas, submersion of land in saline water due to coastal flooding and sea level rise, and underground saline water flowing upwards or sideways during the dry season. Under the influence of climate change, the dependent of the natural environment will lose their livelihoods and become inactive. In this, the unemployment problem in the country will become evident.



The people of Bangladesh are facing various health risks due to the adverse effects of climate change. Asphyxiation, heatstroke or death due to heat or death due to severe cold etc. is now very common. The social system of Bangladesh will be affected by the effects of global climate change. A large number of people are affected by natural calamities in coastal areas at an increasing rate. These homeless people are taking shelter in the nearby big cities or the capital city. As a result, the population of those cities is increasing. Those cities are struggling to cope with the pressure of increased population. As no additional source of income is created for the overpopulation, the refugees resort to various forms of crime. Chaos started appearing in the society, law and order deteriorated day by day.



The writer is a Columnist, Official of Southeast University, Dhaka



