Five people murdered in 5 districts







NARAYANGANJ: A man was stabbed to death and another injured in separate incidents in the district in two days.



A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Siddhirganj of the district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on Kanchpur Bridge on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 7:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Suvash Chandra Sharma, 45, son of Dinesh Chandra Sharma, a resident of KN Sen Road area of Narayanganj Port. He worked in garments factory.



Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa said the deceased man was standing on Kanchpur Bridge in the evening.



At that time, two persons came there riding on a motorcycle, stabbed the man on his chest, and fled away.



Locals rescued the man in critical condition and rushed him to Al-Baraka Hospital at Madanpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.



On the other hand, a local leader of Awami League (AL) was stabbed by some unidentified criminals in Brahmandi Union of Araihazar Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The victim is Delwar Hossain, 42, labour affairs secretary of Araihazar Upazila Unit of AL.



Quoting locals, police said Delwar Hossain was returning home from Baliapara Bazar at around 9:45 pm. On the way, some miscreants attacked on Delwar, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving Delwar critically injured.



Hearing his screams, locals rescued him and took him to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but his relatives admitted him to a private hospital in Dhaka.



Zakir Hossain, younger brother of the injured, said, "My brother's condition is very critical as he was stabbed in various parts of his body. Now, he is being treated in the ICU of the hospital."



According to locals, Delwar had a longstanding dispute with incumbent Brahmandi Union Parishad Member Md Sohel over establishing dominance in the area.



The attack might have been carried out as a result of the dispute, locals suspected.



Being informed, police visited the scene and are investigating the incident, said Araihazar PS OC Emdadul Haque Tayyab.

"Efforts are going on to identify and arrest those involved in the attack," the OC added.



BARISHAL: An elderly woman was killed allegedly by her daughters-in-law in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Herona Begum, 63, a resident of Char Diashur Village under the upazila.

She was found hanging in a bathroom.



Police detained her husband Haider Pyada, daughters-in-law Rakhi Begum and Tuli Begum, Tuli's husband Sumon Pyada in connection with the incident.



The deceased's brother Monir Hossain alleged that the woman's Saudi Arabian expatriate nephew's wife Rakhi Begum, Rakhi's brother-in-law Sumon Pyada and Sumon's wife Tuli Begum often tortured her over family feud.



"The daughters-in-law beat my sister five days back," he added.



On Monday night, Herona's daughters went to her home to visit her. Following this, the accused locked into a quarrel with the woman.



At one point, the alleged persons beat Herona Begum to death and hanged her body in a bathroom, the deceased's brother alleged.



Additional Superintend of Barishal Police (Gournadi Circle) Sharmin Sultana Rakhi confirmed the incident, adding that the body was recovered and legal action would be taken in this regard.



CHUADANGA: A woman was murdered by her father in the district early Monday.



However, police arrested the man from near the Thakurpur border while he was trying to flee to India illegally.

The arrested person is Azizul Mondal, 62.



Damurhuda Model PS OC Alamgir Kabir said that police with the help of the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested Azizul during a raid at around 11 am on Monday near the Thakurpur border when the accused tried to enter India illegally. They also seized a sharp weapon from his possession, the official said.



Quoting locals, police said that the deceased Morjina Khatun, 34, started living with her parents along with her son and daughter after her husband left them.



After taking a loan from an NGO Azizul and his daughter Morjina jointly built a house. On Sunday, Azizul and Morjina had an argument over the payment of the instalment money to the NGO.



As a sequel to the altercation, Azizul stabbed Morjina at around 2 am, leaving her critically injured. Morjina's daughter was also injured at that time as she came forward to save her mother.



Locals rescued the two injured and took Morjina and her daughter to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where Morjina was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at around 4 am.



Saina Khatun, the mother of deceased Morjina, filed a murder case against Azizul with the PS on Monday morning, said the OC.

Meanwhile, Azizul confessed to the murder during the initial interrogation.



Following this, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Thakurpur border area, and arrested Azizul while he was trying to flee to India illegally.



However, the arrested person was produced before the court, the OC added.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by the members of her in-law's house in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.



Deceased Taslima, 30, mother of two children, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in the morning while undergoing treatment.



Taslima's family alleged that she died due to severe beating by her husband, mother-in-law and husband's sister.



Deceased Taslima was the daughter of Barek Mia of Sholhasiya Village under Gafargaon Municipality.



The deceased's elder brother Khalil, said his sister Taslima got married with Shanto, 35, son of Anis Mia of Bagua Village under Saltia Union in the upazila, about 10 years back.



Since the marriage, she was often tortured by her in-laws. On September 27, Taslima's husband Shanto had a quarrel with her over family matters.



At one stage of the quarrel, Taslima's husband Shanto, mother-in-law Sajeda, 45, and husband's sister Sanjida, 18, severely beat pregnant Taslima, which left her seriously injured, he added.



Later on, relatives rescued Taslima and admitted to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex first, and later, shifted to the MMCH when the situation worsened.



Tashlima died there on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.



The deceased's brother Khalil also said, "A case is being prepared. They killed my sister. I want justice."

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.



GOPALGANJ: A young man was hacked to death by his rivals in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



Deceased Ismail Hawlader, 23, was the son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Chakambari Noyakandi Village under Gohala Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Ismail often visited the house of his aunty Feroza Begum at Chakambari Noyakandi No. 12 Ashrayan house.



With the help of Feroza, Ismail recently got married. As the couple were locked into altercations, Feroza called for an arbitration at her home. Later on, the body of Ismail was found there.



The deceased's mother China Begum alleged that Feroza along with her cohorts hacked Ismail to death with a hammer. She demanded justice over the killing.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers could not be able to arrest anyone as the accused fled the scene soon after the incident.



Muksudpur PS OC Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing and legal action would be taken in this regard.

Five people including three women have been murdered and another was stabbed in separate incidents in five districts- Narayanganj, Barishal, Chuadanga, Mymensingh and Gopalganj, in four days.NARAYANGANJ: A man was stabbed to death and another injured in separate incidents in the district in two days.A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Siddhirganj of the district on Tuesday evening.The incident took place on Kanchpur Bridge on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at around 7:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Suvash Chandra Sharma, 45, son of Dinesh Chandra Sharma, a resident of KN Sen Road area of Narayanganj Port. He worked in garments factory.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) Golam Mostafa said the deceased man was standing on Kanchpur Bridge in the evening.At that time, two persons came there riding on a motorcycle, stabbed the man on his chest, and fled away.Locals rescued the man in critical condition and rushed him to Al-Baraka Hospital at Madanpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased and to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.On the other hand, a local leader of Awami League (AL) was stabbed by some unidentified criminals in Brahmandi Union of Araihazar Upazila in the district on Monday night.The victim is Delwar Hossain, 42, labour affairs secretary of Araihazar Upazila Unit of AL.Quoting locals, police said Delwar Hossain was returning home from Baliapara Bazar at around 9:45 pm. On the way, some miscreants attacked on Delwar, and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving Delwar critically injured.Hearing his screams, locals rescued him and took him to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but his relatives admitted him to a private hospital in Dhaka.Zakir Hossain, younger brother of the injured, said, "My brother's condition is very critical as he was stabbed in various parts of his body. Now, he is being treated in the ICU of the hospital."According to locals, Delwar had a longstanding dispute with incumbent Brahmandi Union Parishad Member Md Sohel over establishing dominance in the area.The attack might have been carried out as a result of the dispute, locals suspected.Being informed, police visited the scene and are investigating the incident, said Araihazar PS OC Emdadul Haque Tayyab."Efforts are going on to identify and arrest those involved in the attack," the OC added.BARISHAL: An elderly woman was killed allegedly by her daughters-in-law in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Herona Begum, 63, a resident of Char Diashur Village under the upazila.She was found hanging in a bathroom.Police detained her husband Haider Pyada, daughters-in-law Rakhi Begum and Tuli Begum, Tuli's husband Sumon Pyada in connection with the incident.The deceased's brother Monir Hossain alleged that the woman's Saudi Arabian expatriate nephew's wife Rakhi Begum, Rakhi's brother-in-law Sumon Pyada and Sumon's wife Tuli Begum often tortured her over family feud."The daughters-in-law beat my sister five days back," he added.On Monday night, Herona's daughters went to her home to visit her. Following this, the accused locked into a quarrel with the woman.At one point, the alleged persons beat Herona Begum to death and hanged her body in a bathroom, the deceased's brother alleged.Additional Superintend of Barishal Police (Gournadi Circle) Sharmin Sultana Rakhi confirmed the incident, adding that the body was recovered and legal action would be taken in this regard.CHUADANGA: A woman was murdered by her father in the district early Monday.However, police arrested the man from near the Thakurpur border while he was trying to flee to India illegally.The arrested person is Azizul Mondal, 62.Damurhuda Model PS OC Alamgir Kabir said that police with the help of the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested Azizul during a raid at around 11 am on Monday near the Thakurpur border when the accused tried to enter India illegally. They also seized a sharp weapon from his possession, the official said.Quoting locals, police said that the deceased Morjina Khatun, 34, started living with her parents along with her son and daughter after her husband left them.After taking a loan from an NGO Azizul and his daughter Morjina jointly built a house. On Sunday, Azizul and Morjina had an argument over the payment of the instalment money to the NGO.As a sequel to the altercation, Azizul stabbed Morjina at around 2 am, leaving her critically injured. Morjina's daughter was also injured at that time as she came forward to save her mother.Locals rescued the two injured and took Morjina and her daughter to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, where Morjina was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at around 4 am.Saina Khatun, the mother of deceased Morjina, filed a murder case against Azizul with the PS on Monday morning, said the OC.Meanwhile, Azizul confessed to the murder during the initial interrogation.Following this, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Thakurpur border area, and arrested Azizul while he was trying to flee to India illegally.However, the arrested person was produced before the court, the OC added.GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by the members of her in-law's house in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.Deceased Taslima, 30, mother of two children, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in the morning while undergoing treatment.Taslima's family alleged that she died due to severe beating by her husband, mother-in-law and husband's sister.Deceased Taslima was the daughter of Barek Mia of Sholhasiya Village under Gafargaon Municipality.The deceased's elder brother Khalil, said his sister Taslima got married with Shanto, 35, son of Anis Mia of Bagua Village under Saltia Union in the upazila, about 10 years back.Since the marriage, she was often tortured by her in-laws. On September 27, Taslima's husband Shanto had a quarrel with her over family matters.At one stage of the quarrel, Taslima's husband Shanto, mother-in-law Sajeda, 45, and husband's sister Sanjida, 18, severely beat pregnant Taslima, which left her seriously injured, he added.Later on, relatives rescued Taslima and admitted to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex first, and later, shifted to the MMCH when the situation worsened.Tashlima died there on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.The deceased's brother Khalil also said, "A case is being prepared. They killed my sister. I want justice."Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.GOPALGANJ: A young man was hacked to death by his rivals in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.Deceased Ismail Hawlader, 23, was the son of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Chakambari Noyakandi Village under Gohala Union in the upazila.Local sources said Ismail often visited the house of his aunty Feroza Begum at Chakambari Noyakandi No. 12 Ashrayan house.With the help of Feroza, Ismail recently got married. As the couple were locked into altercations, Feroza called for an arbitration at her home. Later on, the body of Ismail was found there.The deceased's mother China Begum alleged that Feroza along with her cohorts hacked Ismail to death with a hammer. She demanded justice over the killing.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers could not be able to arrest anyone as the accused fled the scene soon after the incident.Muksudpur PS OC Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing and legal action would be taken in this regard.