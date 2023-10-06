Corrugated tin distributed at Kamalganj







KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 5: Corrugated tins and cheques were distributed among the families affected by natural disasters, hailstorms and fire, for the construction of shelters and houses in the district's Kamalganj Upazila on Tuesday.These were distributed on behalf of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Kamalganj Upazila Administration and Disaster Management and Relief Department organized the distribution programme in the upazila auditorium.Dr Md Abdus Shahid, MP, was present as the chief guest at the event with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jainal Abedin in the chair.Upazila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Professor Rafiqur Rahman, Municipal Mayor Jewel Ahmed, Upazila Awami League President Aslam Iqbal Milan, Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum, Upazila Corruption Prevention Committee President Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul, and OC Sanjay Chakraborty were present as special guests.