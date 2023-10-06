NDBCA gets new body in Barishal







The annual general meeting and biennial conference of NDBCA were held at Kuakata on Monday night.



The conference was presided over by NDBCA President Pulok Chaterjee and conducted by NDBCA General Secretary (GS) Aktar Farooq Shahin.

In a voice vote, a 19-member committee was formed for the next two years. The new committee was announced by SM Zakir Hossain, GS of Shahied Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club.



Barishal Bureau Chief of The Daily Messenger Pulok Chaterjee has been made president while Bureau Chief of Dainik Jugantor Aktar Farooq Shahin has been made GS.



