

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Nalitabari



According to local sources, thousands of people of three villages and neighbouring ones at Pouragaon Union in the upazila are suffering due to the broken bridge in Bhedorkona area.



Locals demanded a new bridge at this point to get rid of their regular communication disarray.

Using this bridge and road, hundreds of people and small and big vehicles from Barmari Bazar are used to make their communication via Andharupara Burunga Shantir Mor with Khalchanda Koachpara Village of ethnic people.



People come to the mosque adjacent to the bridge for praying.



About two eras back, the mini-bridge was built by an NGO to ease communication.



Two years back, the bridge got broken down due to plying of a heavily sand-laden truck from the Chellakhali River's Shantir Mor. Later on, the bridge was repaired at local initiative to restore communication for the time being. But it collapsed completely after being hit by strong current of hilly tide recently.



Dwellers of Andharupara Village Dulal Mia and Iman Ali said, "The bridge was the only road for our communication with Kholchanda Koachpara and Barmari Bazar. Now our communication is halted. We demanded a new bridge soon from the government."



Union Member of Andharupara Village Hazrat Ali said, the upazila administration and the authorities concerned have been informed about the bridge.



If there is an official initiative, a new bridge will be built, he added.



Nalitabari Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan said, a proposal for a RCC girder bridge at the point was sent about one and a half years back.



After approval, tender will be invited and necessary measures will be taken to construct the new bridge, he added.



