Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Nalitabari

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Nalitabari

Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Nalitabari

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 5: A broken bridge over a hilly waterfall is causing communication suffering in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, thousands of people of three villages and neighbouring ones at Pouragaon Union in the upazila are suffering due to the broken bridge in Bhedorkona area.

Locals demanded a new bridge at this point to get rid of their regular communication disarray.

Using this bridge and road, hundreds of people and small and big vehicles from Barmari Bazar are used to make their communication via Andharupara Burunga Shantir Mor with Khalchanda Koachpara Village of ethnic people.

People come to the mosque adjacent to the bridge for praying.

About two eras back, the mini-bridge was built by an NGO to ease communication.

Two years back, the bridge got broken down due to plying of a heavily sand-laden truck from the Chellakhali River's Shantir Mor. Later on, the bridge was repaired at local initiative to restore communication for the time being. But it collapsed completely after being hit by strong current of hilly tide recently.
 
Dwellers of Andharupara Village Dulal Mia and Iman Ali said, "The bridge was the only road for our communication with Kholchanda Koachpara and Barmari Bazar. Now our communication is halted. We demanded a new bridge soon from the government."

Union Member of Andharupara Village Hazrat Ali said, the upazila administration and the authorities concerned have been informed about the bridge.

If there is an official initiative, a new bridge will be built, he added.

Nalitabari Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hannan said, a proposal for a RCC girder bridge at the point was sent about one and a half years back.

After approval, tender will be invited and necessary measures will be taken to construct the new bridge, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Five people murdered in 5 districts
Corrugated tin distributed at Kamalganj
NDBCA gets new body in Barishal
Villagers suffer for broken bridge at Nalitabari
Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj
Three get life term in drugs, rape cases
Man to die for killing wife in Chuadanga
World Teachers Day observed in districts


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft