Youth ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj







Deceased Shahed Mia, 30, son of late Siraj Mia, was a resident of Kurma Tea Garden (Shanti Nagar) area under Islampur Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Shahed Mia went to sleep in his room after having dinner on Wednesday night.

Later on, he was found hanging from a branch of a tree next to the house at dawn on Thursday.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Local Union Parishad Member Nurul Haque said Shahed Mia had been frustrated over his financial condition for long.



He was struggling to repay the loan money he took from various sources. Due to this, he might have committed suicide, the UP member added.



Officer-in-Charge of Kamalganj Police Station Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



