Three get life term in drugs, rape cases

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced three people to life-term imprisonment in separate drugs and rape cases in three districts- Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Natore.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2021.
At the same time, the court also fined him Tk 50,000.
Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Court-2 and Special Tribunal-5 Court Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicted is Harunur Rashid Tutul, 42, son of late Abu Taher, a resident of Malgram are under Sadar Upazila in Bogura District.

Advocate Nripendra Nath Mandal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

The PP said a team of Joypurhat Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested Harunur Rashid Tutul along with 80 bottles of Indian phensedyl from the Barakhai road under Panchbibi Upazila in the district on January 8, 2021.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation on January 31, 2021.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to life imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2022.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abul Bashar Mia handed down the verdict at noon.

The convicted was Babul Akhtar, 36, a resident of Madla Paschimpara Village under Shahjadpur Upazila in the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

Additional PP (APP) Zebunnesha (Zeba Rahman) confirmed the matter.

The APP said DB Police conducted a drive in front of Food Village Hotel on May 5, 2022, and arrested Babul Akhtar along with 30 grams of heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Shahjadpur PS in this regard.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court against him.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon.

NATORE: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment for rapping a disabled girl in Lalpur Upazila in 2004.

Natore District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Abdur Rahim handed downed the verdict on Monday in presence of the accused.

The condemned convict is Md Shahanoor, son of Foyezuddin, a resident of Durgapur Village in Lalpur Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 5,000.

According to the prosecution, a disabled girl used to study living in the house of Foyezuddin in Durgapur Village of Lalpur Upazila. One day, Shahanoor, son of Foyezuddin, gave an unethical proposal to her.

Not agreeing with him, the girl then informed the matter to her uncle.

Following this, Shahanoor got angry, and on July 12 in 2004, he forcibly entered the victim's room and violated her there.

Hearing the screams of the victim, locals rushed in and rescued the girl, but could not catch the accused as he managed to flee the scene.  

The victim's uncle lodged a case with Lalpur PS in this regard.

Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



